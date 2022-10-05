Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Post Malone Gave Moose Knuckles the Realtree Treatment

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Moose Knuckles
1 / 4

The best time of the year to make a statement with your style? Fall/Winter, of course. Layers are up, knits are heavy, and outerwear is the centerpiece of the season's 'fits. It's a time of year in which Moose Knuckles can do as it does best – go big and bold, and with Post Malone's taste for flair, it's gone bigger yet.

Shop Post Malone x Moose Knuckles

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Moose Knuckles
Post Malone Camouflage Ja
$580
Image on Highsnobiety
Moose Knuckles
Post Malone Camouflage Lo
$580
Image on Highsnobiety
Post Malone
Post Malone Camouflage Ja
$580
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Reigning from the colds of Canada, Moose Knuckles is no stranger to tackling the absolute depths of the thermometer. As a seasoned weather complainer, better known as a Brit, I'd grown up thinking England was cold; then, I went to Toronto during the winter. Let me tell you; there's nothing sexy about -15 degrees Celcius wind chill.

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Moose Knuckles
Post Malone Camouflage Lo
$580
Image on Highsnobiety
Moose Knuckles
Post Malone Bunny Jacket
$580

Growing up amongst that snow and ice, the brand has made creating toasty warm products a priority. Unlike some of its competitors, however, it has an insatiable taste for bold aesthetics.

This has manifested in a variety of ways season-to-season, whether through palette, pattern, or finish, but Post Malone's camo-heavy take is one of its most extravagant yet.

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Moose Knuckles
Post Malone Graphic Cap
$580
Image on Highsnobiety
Moose Knuckles
Post Malone Camouflage Ca
$580
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While there are dialed-back options available within the collection, the hero pieces are the real statement makers, thanks to their bright yellow base, decorated with Realtree camouflage.

Why Realtree, though? Well, Post Malone shared with Highsnobiety, “I’ve loved camo since I was a kid, so I thought it would be fun to use Realtree for this capsule. We then added some kid's sizes, 'cause it’s pretty cool that parents and their kids will be able to match.”

The pieces in question include a sherpa fleece zip-up jacket, and a down jacket that comes in a fur or fur-free option. Additional pieces within the line-up, which is available to purchase online now, include a two-piece sherpa tracksuit in black or yellow Realtree. Good hunting!

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
Noon GoonsGo Leopard Denim Pant Brown
$225.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonX-Mission 4 Black/Ebony/Gum
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Lourdes New YorkSkyline Tee Tinto Capo Cream
$160.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Canada Goose & the Art of Endurance: When Fashion Faces Elements
  • Balenciaga Gave Kim Kardashian & Nicole Kidman the Rap Tee Treatment
  • Boosted By Impressively Cool Partners, On Quietly Became a Sneaker Collab Power Player
  • The Only Problem With PAF x Satisfy Is That There Isn't More
  • Inside PAF's Sweet Dreams of Techy Clarks & On Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • A Sleek Crocs Sneaker Built for the Trails
  • Jil Sander's New Era Commences — Sans Clothes
  • A Dries Van Noten Travel Outfit for Your Perfume
  • Adidas & MLS Time Travel Between Each Club’s Past and Future
  • From adidas to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Essential Pieces for a Heated Summer Wardrobe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now