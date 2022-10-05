Post Malone Gave Moose Knuckles the Realtree Treatment

The best time of the year to make a statement with your style? Fall/Winter, of course. Layers are up, knits are heavy, and outerwear is the centerpiece of the season's 'fits. It's a time of year in which Moose Knuckles can do as it does best – go big and bold, and with Post Malone's taste for flair, it's gone bigger yet.

Reigning from the colds of Canada, Moose Knuckles is no stranger to tackling the absolute depths of the thermometer. As a seasoned weather complainer, better known as a Brit, I'd grown up thinking England was cold; then, I went to Toronto during the winter. Let me tell you; there's nothing sexy about -15 degrees Celcius wind chill.

Growing up amongst that snow and ice, the brand has made creating toasty warm products a priority. Unlike some of its competitors, however, it has an insatiable taste for bold aesthetics.

This has manifested in a variety of ways season-to-season, whether through palette, pattern, or finish, but Post Malone's camo-heavy take is one of its most extravagant yet.

While there are dialed-back options available within the collection, the hero pieces are the real statement makers, thanks to their bright yellow base, decorated with Realtree camouflage.

Why Realtree, though? Well, Post Malone shared with Highsnobiety, “I’ve loved camo since I was a kid, so I thought it would be fun to use Realtree for this capsule. We then added some kid's sizes, 'cause it’s pretty cool that parents and their kids will be able to match.”

The pieces in question include a sherpa fleece zip-up jacket, and a down jacket that comes in a fur or fur-free option. Additional pieces within the line-up, which is available to purchase online now, include a two-piece sherpa tracksuit in black or yellow Realtree. Good hunting!