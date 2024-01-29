Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Hajime Sorayama's Draconic PUMAs Really Do Look Lunar

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti

PUMA and Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama have teamed up again following their late 2023 collaboration for a new, shimmery capsule collection to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The shimmery, futuristic collection includes apparel and updated versions of the PUMA Palermo and Spirex sneakers, giving the term “moon shoes” a new, draconic meaning.

Sorayama reimagined the sleek Palermo shoe in a UV silver coating, giving the ageless lifestyle sneaker a little space-age sheen while still maintaining its versatile silhouette.

The Spirex sneaker is even more of a showstopper in a metallic silver casing atop a thick white sole that makes it look like something a cheerleader might wear one day at Moon University.

They’re perky, sporty, and are packaged in collectible Year of the Dragon-themed boxes but, given the Sorayama Palermo’s and Spirex’s reasonable price points and attractive designs, these kicks deserve to be taken for a walk. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The apparel, which includes tastefully futuristic tracksuits, hoodies, leggings, caps, and duffel bags, is offered in neutral black or shades of green with yellow accents, the two colors symbolic of the Year of the Green Wooden Dragon.

Dragon motifs run throughout, including one particularly cool green hoodie with a double dragon logo dripping down the back — futuristic athleisure for the win here, Lunar New Year or not. Speaking of, though, the capsule releases on February 1 just ahead of the LNY on Feb 10.

Sorayama, known for his metallic, erotic robot paintings, partnered with PUMA last year for a similarly glimmering collab, too.

To celebrate the German sneaker brand’s 75th birthday, the artist created silver- and gold-gilded Clyde and Slipstream shoes as worthy of a trip to outer space as the Lunar New Year capsule’s sneakers. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Soryama has previously collaborated with streetwear brand Richardson, Stella McCartney, and even PornHub, but this PUMA collab might be the most tasteful imagining of his artwork to date.

If we need sporty lifestyle kicks when the robots take over, the Sorayama Palermos and Spirex shoes will be the sneakers on the front line.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Country OG
adidas
$110
Image on Highsnobiety
Cavalry Twill Sport Jacke
Needles
$490
Image on Highsnobiety
Four Stitches Key Ring
Maison Margiela
$150
We Recommend
  • Nike Sneakers
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • german clothing brands
    22 German Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know
    • Style
  • hiking boots
    Take a Hike: 10 Boots For Going Off Road
    • Style
  • mid-season sales
    The Best Mid-Season Sales Happening Right Now
    • Style
  • 90s hip hop fashion feature Adidas Guess Nike
    The Trends & Brands That Defined ’90s Hip-Hop Fashion
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • supreme muppets collab 2024
    Get Ready for a Supreme & Muppets Reunion
    • Sneakers
  • Drake & son Adonis dine out in New York in January 2024
    Unlike Dad, Drake's Son Adonis Already Has His Style Figured Out
    • Style
  • Hajime Sorayama's PUMA Lunar New Year 2024 sneaker collab in silver
    Hajime Sorayama's Draconic PUMAs Really Do Look Lunar
    • Sneakers
  • Porsche's 2024 Macan electric SUV
    The 2024 Macan Reflects Porsche's Fossil Fuel-Free Future
    • Culture
  • jordan foam runner clog
    Nike's Got Its Own Foam Runner
    • Sneakers
  • joe freshgoods new balance 1000 collab
    Joe Freshgoods & New Balance Are Keeping It 1000, Sneaker-Wise
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024