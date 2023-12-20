Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

What Is Luna Luna, the Drake-Funded Art Amusement Park?

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

After a months-long social media campaign, Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy is finally open to the public, reviving a nearly 40-year-old concept park filled with rare works of art. And it's thanks largely to Drizzy, of all people.

Luna Luna was a conceptual amusement park created in 1987 in Hamburg, Germany by Austrian artist and performer André Heller.

It lived for an entire summer as an art museum and amusement park, including works by 30 of the most famous artists of the era, who contributed and customized classic theme park rides. It was an early experiential art show of sorts, as much an outdoor museum as an actual fair.

Following its heyday, the Luna Luna attractions were disassembled, with plans to exhibit them internationally scrapped due to budgetary concerns. It ain't cheap to move around a swingset hand-painted by Kenny Scharf, you know.

1 / 29
Luna Luna / Kyle Goldberg/BFA

So where does Drake come in? According to reports, when Drake heard about the Luna Luna artifacts, he simply couldn’t believe that so many interactive works of art were just sitting in a warehouse.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Drake thus figured that his creative studio, DreamCrew, would be the best to restore the Luna Luna rides, put them into use, and “bring people together” — it only cost him (and Live Nation) around $100 million to do it.

It’s a pretty cool endeavor, whether you’re a diehard fan of contemporary art or just need a good setting for a TikTok clip. 

The works at the new Luna Luna include installations, rides, and performances that range from a pavilion called Enchanted Tree by David Hockney to a carousel by Keith Haring and a Ferris wheel by Jean Michel Basquiat. Sonia Delaunay, Salvador Dalí, Rebecca Horn, Kenny Scharf, and Roy Lichtenstein are just some of the other artists involved in the original project, whose works were restored for 2023 audiences.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Roving performers, like people swallowing fire and stiltwalkers, are also at the new site, just like they were at the original park. 

Throughout early 2024, there will be limited entry to most of the attractions at the resurrected park.

It's located in the 60,000-square-foot warehouse complex at Ace Mission Studios in downtown LA., where it'll sit through spring, having opened on December 15.

Tickets are quite reasonable at under $40 for adults and $20 for kids. It's all available on Luna Luna's website, where there's also a collection of Drake-approved merch.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Note that only those who score Moon Pass tickets will be able to enter top-tier attractions, like Hockney's Tree and Dali's Dalidom. Plus they can get to get married to “whomever they want” at Heller’s Wedding Chapel. Talking about memories that'll last a lifetime.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
’96 Nuptse Dip Dye Jacket
The North Face
$385
Image on Highsnobiety
BXTR Metal
Oakley
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Mafate Three 2
HOKA
$220
We Recommend
  • 10 richest rappers Jay Z diddy drake
    Who Are Going to Be The Richest Rappers in the World in 2024?
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    For All The Dogs: Drake's Net Worth Has His Peers in Their Feelings
    • Culture
  • 25 best drake songs VIEWS if youre reading this its too late more life
    For All the Dogs: The 31 Best Drake Songs On Any Given Day
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Drake & NOCTA Are Reviving the 1999 Nike Zoom Drive
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Drake's Original Album Title Was Much Worse
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Kim Kardashian wears Balenciaga sunglasses & a black sweatsuit while giving paparazzi the middle finger
    Kim Kardashian Is Not in the Mood (& Dressing Like It)
    • Style
  • Attendees walk through Luna Luna art amusement park in December 2023
    What Is Luna Luna, the Drake-Funded Art Amusement Park?
    • Style
  • supreme corteiz collab
    Corteiz x Supreme Is a Big Deal
    • Style
  • Celebrities including Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner dine at Sushi Park
    The New Erewhon Is a $200-Per-Person Sushi Joint in a Strip Mall
    • Culture
  • Billie Eilish wearing a Raimundo Langlois polo shirt and ERL sneakers on Saturday Night Live
    The Designer Whose Post-Y2K Fashion Ushered In Billie Eilish's Prep Era
    • Style
  • Shirin Esione
    It’s A Wrap on Zalando’s Streetwear Tour—Last Call Munich
    • Street Style
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023