What Is Luna Luna, the Drake-Funded Art Amusement Park?

After a months-long social media campaign, Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy is finally open to the public, reviving a nearly 40-year-old concept park filled with rare works of art. And it's thanks largely to Drizzy, of all people.

Luna Luna was a conceptual amusement park created in 1987 in Hamburg, Germany by Austrian artist and performer André Heller.

It lived for an entire summer as an art museum and amusement park, including works by 30 of the most famous artists of the era, who contributed and customized classic theme park rides. It was an early experiential art show of sorts, as much an outdoor museum as an actual fair.

Following its heyday, the Luna Luna attractions were disassembled, with plans to exhibit them internationally scrapped due to budgetary concerns. It ain't cheap to move around a swingset hand-painted by Kenny Scharf, you know.

So where does Drake come in? According to reports, when Drake heard about the Luna Luna artifacts, he simply couldn’t believe that so many interactive works of art were just sitting in a warehouse.

Drake thus figured that his creative studio, DreamCrew, would be the best to restore the Luna Luna rides, put them into use, and “bring people together” — it only cost him (and Live Nation) around $100 million to do it.

It’s a pretty cool endeavor, whether you’re a diehard fan of contemporary art or just need a good setting for a TikTok clip.

The works at the new Luna Luna include installations, rides, and performances that range from a pavilion called Enchanted Tree by David Hockney to a carousel by Keith Haring and a Ferris wheel by Jean Michel Basquiat. Sonia Delaunay, Salvador Dalí, Rebecca Horn, Kenny Scharf, and Roy Lichtenstein are just some of the other artists involved in the original project, whose works were restored for 2023 audiences.

Roving performers, like people swallowing fire and stiltwalkers, are also at the new site, just like they were at the original park.

Throughout early 2024, there will be limited entry to most of the attractions at the resurrected park.

It's located in the 60,000-square-foot warehouse complex at Ace Mission Studios in downtown LA., where it'll sit through spring, having opened on December 15.

Tickets are quite reasonable at under $40 for adults and $20 for kids. It's all available on Luna Luna's website, where there's also a collection of Drake-approved merch.

Note that only those who score Moon Pass tickets will be able to enter top-tier attractions, like Hockney's Tree and Dali's Dalidom. Plus they can get to get married to “whomever they want” at Heller’s Wedding Chapel. Talking about memories that'll last a lifetime.