Lionel Messi's Getting a Samba Sneaker

Calling all Messi fans. I repeat, calling all Messi fans. Your fave is getting an adidas Samba collaboration, apparently.

I mean, it's about time, right? A classic football shoe for the footballer considered to be the greatest of all time, or G.O.A.T. Makes sense.

Thanks to a sneaker source, alleged photos of Lionel Messi's Samba hit the internet recently, revealing an incredibly simple take on the slim shoe.

Messi's Samba presents classic white leather and off-white suede toe box, all atop the model's traditional gum sole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Also on the Lionel Messi x adidas Samba, the sneaker's Three Stripes and heel tab gets a dose of purple leather. It's worth pointing out that Argentina — Messi is the national team's captain — dropped purple away kits in 2022, highlighting gender equality. It was the first time in history that a national team wore the color used as a symbol for women's equal rights.

Messi's signature logo graces the tongue in a neon yellow. The Samba's insole seems to be dressed in the same bright neon hue, judging by the glow coming from the sneaker's inside.

Backgrid

It's not surprising to see Messi take a super straightforward approach with his Samba sneakers. His own rotation consists of simple-colored luxury sneakers and basic adidas sneakers.

But hey, Messi is a seven-time Ballon D'ors winner and World Cup champ. He can wear what he wants.

Messi joined adidas in 2006 and inked a lifetime partnership with the German sportswear brand in 2017. 2024 marks 18 years of the two's friendship, by the way.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Throughout their lengthy relationship, there have been Messi-led campaigns and even collaborative football cleats (boots). In 2023, adidas dropped an Inter Miami x adidas Spezial, building on the buzz of Messi's big debut year with the soccer club.

Now, Messi's got an adidas Samba sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

adidas nor Messi have revealed release details regarding the Samba collaboration. But if these pairs prove true, I have a feeling they'll be quickly snapped up by Messi fans when they drop.

Even as people search for the "next Samba," the adidas sneaker is still shining. In 2023, classic colorways and noteworthy collabs with Wales Bonner and Kith made for another great year for the sneaker.

2024 already looks like another solid one for the popular sneaker, with JJJJound and even Hello Kitty on the list for their own Samba spins. Oh, and we can't forget the G.O.A.T. Messi, too.