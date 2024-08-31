Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

PUMA's Speedcat Sneaker Just Got Better in Creamy Leather

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

PUMA's popular Speedcat shoe is now sleeker than ever, thanks to its latest drop.

Fresh off an impressive relaunch earlier this year, the PUMA Speedcat sneaker returns with a buttery leather upgrade, replacing the traditional velvety suede seen on the OG shoe.

The leather Speedcat — offered in three clean colorways — features a crisp leather base, complete with contrast soles, branding moments, and Formstrips. One shiny option consists of white and silver details, offering a quiet, Y2K-friendly vibe for PUMA fans.

PUMA's forthcoming leathery addition to its Speedcat line is sure to captivate fans, especially since the original sneaker has quickly taken over the lifestyle sneaker space.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

First, PUMA's Speedcats were F1's go-to driving shoes in the '80s and '90s. Then, in the late '90s, they became the cool kids' favorite steppers. Twenty-five years later, the Speedcat is back again, making moves again in the footwear scene.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Plucked from the vault in June, the retro Speedcat sneakers almost immediately caught the eye of Y2K lovers, giving other low-profile sneakers a run for their money. Watch out, Samba.

Celebrities and influential culture drivers have played a hand in the sneaker's rise in popularity. For instance, Emily Ratajkowski and BLACKPINK's Rosé have effortlessly worked the Speedcats into their easy-breezy style.

At the same time, the Speedcat also got A$AP Rocky's blessing, hitting the runway during his Paris AWGE show in June.

Given the Speedcat's trendy status, I wouldn't be surprised if the leather PUMA Speedcat gets snapped up when it drops.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The slim, buttery shoes don't have an official release date quite yet, but I advise keeping a close eye on retailer calendars and PUMA's page. Blink, and you might miss out.

  PUMA's Speedcat Sneaker Just Got Better in Creamy Leather
