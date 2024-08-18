Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
PUMA's Easy Vintage Sneakers Got a Beautiful (& Youthful) Update

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

PUMA brought its Easy Rider sneaker out of the vault earlier this year and offered a range of stunning colorways. The underrated vintage sneaker is now set to get a beautiful and youthful makeover.

In collaboration with BEAUTY & YOUTH (duh!), PUMA's Easy Rider Vintage sneaker receives a luxe transformation, complete with a nice dark grey paint job and subtle upgrades.

BEAUTY & YOUTH's PUMA sneakers receive fuzzy suede and crisp nylon layers for the upper, giving the model a clean albeit textural feel. The collaborative PUMA Easy Rider shoe also features lug gum soles stroked in blueish-grey paint, preserving a key detail of the OG sneaker, the Beauty and Youth way.

PUMA's impressive archive keeps turning heads, mainly thanks to the brand's experimental early-aughts designs like the Speedcat and Mostro. PUMA's more approachable throwback shoes, like the Easy Rider, are further proof of PUMA's versatility in sportswear arena.

PUMA's new Easy Rider sneaker undoubtedly carries the same charm as the adidas SL72.

Both running sneakers first hit shelves in the '70s. Both shoes include retro-inspired bases and slimmed-out toe box designs for swift movement through the air. Most importantly, they have flat, low profiles that quietly push chunky sneakers on the outs.

The adidas sneaker may have fashion's attention at the moment. But PUMA has a stunning BEAUTY & YOUTH Easy Rider on its hands, making the shoe a worthy contender for the stylish ranks.

For those looking to cop, the brands will finally launch the fall-worthy Easy Rider sometime in September (just in time for the season!).

Who knew a little Beauty & Youth could take an already-good retro PUMA shoe to great...again.

