Jennifer Lawrence Falls for Fashion's New It-Sneaker

Jennifer Lawrence is swapping her adidas Sambas for PUMA Speedcats.

Over the weekend, the perpetually stylish actor attended the Dodgers World Series game in the racing shoe — a silhouette that, according to LYST's recently released Q3 2024 Index, has replaced the ever-popular Samba as fashion's hottest sneaker.

The PUMA Speedcat is even outstripping a more recently popular adidas model, the SL72, a retro style co-signed by Bella Hadid.

While LYST reports that PUMA's cherry red Speedcat has seen a marked rise in popularity, Lawrence opted for the shoe in classic black. The star, who recently announced that she's pregnant with her second child, paired the sleek sneakers with a crisp button down, white T-shirt, and wide-leg trousers, adding a sporty touch to her otherwise staid ensemble.

This isn't the first time Lawrence has spiced up her exquisitely luxurious wardrobe with an unexpected shoe. Previously, she's embraced everything from flip flops to jelly sandals to puffy slippers. Clearly, Lawrence isn't just the queen of quiet luxury — she's also a master of "Wrong Shoe Theory."

The meteoric rise of the PUMA Speedcat — a style that got its start in the '80s as a professional racing shoe and caught on as a lifestyle sneaker during the early 2000s — feels just right, considering our taste for ultra-flat, slim-soled footwear.

Add in the surge of interest in Formula 1 racing, and the stars indeed seem aligned for the Speedcat comeback.