Your Face Mask Is Probably Fine But It Ain't Ralph Tho

"We'll be wearing face masks for a while, why not make them nice?" was a question posed by The New York Times a couple of months back. Sure, there are innumerable options and designs out there — and your customized version might be "nice" — but let's be honest, it just ain't Ralph tho!

The brand with the pony has dropped two different face sheaths. The first is The Polo Cloth Mask (slides one and two above) which boasts 80 percent particle filtration, while the second, the Polo High-Filtration Mask (slides three and four above), is more advanced with 95 percent particle filtration. Both are branded and come in various recognizable Polo fabrics, including the famous plaid. The Polo High-Filtration Mask is currently only available in the UK, but is set to drop in the US soon.

The website states that 50 percent of the net purchase price (excluding VAT) of each mask will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, powered by the UN Foundation.

