Here Are Some of Our Favorite Face Masks to Buy Right Now

Is there any point explaining to you why we're wearing face masks? It's all we've been talking about for the past year, really. Whether you've embraced it, simply come to terms with it, or actively dislike wearing a mask every day, you've got no choice in the matter so why not make the most of it? While the face mask was never intended to become a fashion accessory, there's no surprise that it quickly became one, with names like Marine Serre, JW Anderson, and many, many more getting in on the must-have item.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has formally recommended that people wear "cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain," wherever possible.

While there are online tutorials that show you how to make your own face covering, there are thousands of face masks with designs available online that make covering your face in public a pleasure. As our recent report on the Lyst index made clear, face masks are now the hottest item in menswear, whether this is because it's a trend or a necessity is up for debate.

Something to remember is that a face mask is only effective when worn in conjunction with regular hand-washing with soap, observing recommended social distancing practices, and following government guidelines.

So with that in mind, scroll through our list of face masks available online.

IVY PARK x adidas

IVY PARK x adidas Reflective Face Covers $20 Buy at adidas US

Queen Bey says wear a mask.

Champion

Champion Ellipse Reusable Face Mask $10 Buy at Urban Outfitters

Undisputed champ.

C.P. Company

For when football stadiums open again.

Marine Serre

Marine Serre Moon Lozenge Daily Wear Mask $85 Buy at ssense

Checkerboard charm.

Johnlawrencesullivan

Johnlawrencesullivan Nylon Face Mask $85 Buy at ssense

PPE but make it bondage.

Eastwood Danso

Eastwood Danso Graphic Mask $85 Buy at ssense

Springtime brightness from Eastwood Danso.

Falke

Falke Set Of Two Striped Face Coverings $15 Buy at Matches

Lightweight, breathable, and water-repellant. From workouts to the everyday, Falke's 2-pack has you covered, literally.

JW Anderson

J.W. Anderson Logo Pattern Face Mask $50 Buy at Farfetch

Pandemic style on lock for lockdown.

UNIQLO

UNIQLO Airism Face Mask Pack of 3 $15 Buy at uniqlo

Back to basics.

R-PUR x Marine Serre

R-PUR x Marine Serre Reflective Moon Face Mask $299 Buy at R-PUR

What in the dystopian future is this?

Chrome Hearts

Chrome Hearts Motif Facemask $91 Buy at StockX

Any guesses for who'll make the first lyrical reference to the Chrome Hearts face mask?

Under Armor

Workout-ready.

Mister Tee x Build Your Brand

Mister Tee x Build Your Brand Stay Home Face Mask $12 Buy at HHV

Just a gentle reminder.

Reebok

Looks suspiciously like the adidas one...

adidas

Wallet-friendly and timeless.

Takashi Murakami

Takashi Murakami Moss Green $91 Buy at StockX

If you're one of the 177 million that follows Kylie Jenner on Insta, you might have spotted her sporting a Murakami face mask recently. Well, if you've got the money, why not?

Off-White™

Off-White™ Logo Face Mask FW20 $91 Buy at StockX

Off-White™ masks have a pretty questionable price tag. And we're probably only getting starting.

Sixty-Nine

Mooooooo-ve over tiger stripes. There's a new king of print in town and it is simply bovine, sorry, sublime.

Vapor 95

Vapor 95 Smiley Mask $15 Buy at vapor95

Perfect for the acid house stan on the go.

Sundae School

Sundae School S A T I V A Mask 3-Pack $29 Buy at Sundae School

Not all masks carry financial burdens, though. Sundae School serves up a sweet trio of re-usable, washable masks. 50 percent of proceeds also go to a foodbank in NYC.

Mister Tee x Build Your Brand

Mister Tee x Build Your Brand Bandana Face Mask $12 Buy at HHV

For all our sakes, let's hope this whole mask-wearing thing doesn't go on too long. And should it not, copping one for under $15 is smart.

