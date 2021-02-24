Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Here Are Some of Our Favorite Face Masks to Buy Right Now

Written by Contributor in Style

Is there any point explaining to you why we're wearing face masks? It's all we've been talking about for the past year, really. Whether you've embraced it, simply come to terms with it, or actively dislike wearing a mask every day, you've got no choice in the matter so why not make the most of it? While the face mask was never intended to become a fashion accessory, there's no surprise that it quickly became one, with names like Marine Serre, JW Anderson, and many, many more getting in on the must-have item.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has formally recommended that people wear "cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain," wherever possible.

While there are online tutorials that show you how to make your own face covering, there are thousands of face masks with designs available online that make covering your face in public a pleasure. As our recent report on the Lyst index made clear, face masks are now the hottest item in menswear, whether this is because it's a trend or a necessity is up for debate.

Something to remember is that a face mask is only effective when worn in conjunction with regular hand-washing with soap, observing recommended social distancing practices, and following government guidelines.

So with that in mind, scroll through our list of face masks available online.

IVY PARK x adidas

Image on Highsnobiety
IVY PARK x adidasReflective Face Covers
$20
Buy at adidas US
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Queen Bey says wear a mask.

Champion

Image on Highsnobiety
ChampionEllipse Reusable Face Mask
$10
Buy at Urban Outfitters

Undisputed champ.

C.P. Company

Image on Highsnobiety
C.P. CompanyDryarn® Face Mask
$85
Buy at ssense

For when football stadiums open again.

Marine Serre

Image on Highsnobiety
Marine SerreMoon Lozenge Daily Wear Mask
$85
Buy at ssense

Checkerboard charm.

Johnlawrencesullivan

Image on Highsnobiety
JohnlawrencesullivanNylon Face Mask
$85
Buy at ssense

PPE but make it bondage.

Eastwood Danso

Image on Highsnobiety
Eastwood DansoGraphic Mask
$85
Buy at ssense
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Springtime brightness from Eastwood Danso.

Falke

Image on Highsnobiety
FalkeSet Of Two Striped Face Coverings
$15
Buy at Matches

Lightweight, breathable, and water-repellant. From workouts to the everyday, Falke's 2-pack has you covered, literally.

JW Anderson

Image on Highsnobiety
J.W. AndersonLogo Pattern Face Mask
$50
Buy at Farfetch

Pandemic style on lock for lockdown.

UNIQLO

Image on Highsnobiety
UNIQLOAirism Face Mask Pack of 3
$15
Buy at uniqlo

Back to basics.

R-PUR x Marine Serre

Image on Highsnobiety
R-PUR x Marine SerreReflective Moon Face Mask
$299
Buy at R-PUR
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

What in the dystopian future is this?

Chrome Hearts

Image on Highsnobiety
Chrome HeartsMotif Facemask
$91
Buy at StockX

Any guesses for who'll make the first lyrical reference to the Chrome Hearts face mask?

Under Armor

Image on Highsnobiety
Under ArmourSportsmask
$30
Buy at eastbay

Workout-ready.

Mister Tee x Build Your Brand

Image on Highsnobiety
Mister Tee x Build Your BrandStay Home Face Mask
$12
Buy at HHV

Just a gentle reminder.

Reebok

Image on Highsnobiety
ReebokFace Covers
$30
Buy at Reebok
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Looks suspiciously like the adidas one...

adidas

Image on Highsnobiety
adidasFace Mask
$20
Buy at adidas US

Wallet-friendly and timeless.

Takashi Murakami

Image on Highsnobiety
Takashi MurakamiMoss Green
$91
Buy at StockX

If you're one of the 177 million that follows Kylie Jenner on Insta, you might have spotted her sporting a Murakami face mask recently. Well, if you've got the money, why not?

Off-White™

Image on Highsnobiety
Off-White™Logo Face Mask FW20
$91
Buy at StockX

Off-White™ masks have a pretty questionable price tag. And we're probably only getting starting.

Sixty-Nine

Image on Highsnobiety
Sixty-NineCow Print Mask
$6
Buy at Sixty-Nine
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Mooooooo-ve over tiger stripes. There's a new king of print in town and it is simply bovine, sorry, sublime.

Vapor 95

Image on Highsnobiety
Vapor 95Smiley Mask
$15
Buy at vapor95

Perfect for the acid house stan on the go.

Sundae School

Image on Highsnobiety
Sundae SchoolS A T I V A Mask 3-Pack
$29
Buy at Sundae School

Not all masks carry financial burdens, though. Sundae School serves up a sweet trio of re-usable, washable masks. 50 percent of proceeds also go to a foodbank in NYC.

Mister Tee x Build Your Brand

Image on Highsnobiety
Mister Tee x Build Your BrandBandana Face Mask
$12
Buy at HHV

For all our sakes, let's hope this whole mask-wearing thing doesn't go on too long. And should it not, copping one for under $15 is smart.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From Nike to ASICS, the Six Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • From New Balance to Louis Vuitton, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • From New Balance to Crocs, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • From New Balance to Nike, the Six Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • These Are the Best BE@RBRICKs to Buy Right Now
What To Read Next
  • A Sleek Crocs Sneaker Built for the Trails
  • Jil Sander's New Era Commences — Sans Clothes
  • A Dries Van Noten Travel Outfit for Your Perfume
  • Adidas & MLS Time Travel Between Each Club’s Past and Future
  • From adidas to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Essential Pieces for a Heated Summer Wardrobe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now