Here Are Some of Our Favorite Face Masks to Buy Right Now
Is there any point explaining to you why we're wearing face masks? It's all we've been talking about for the past year, really. Whether you've embraced it, simply come to terms with it, or actively dislike wearing a mask every day, you've got no choice in the matter so why not make the most of it? While the face mask was never intended to become a fashion accessory, there's no surprise that it quickly became one, with names like Marine Serre, JW Anderson, and many, many more getting in on the must-have item.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has formally recommended that people wear "cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain," wherever possible.
While there are online tutorials that show you how to make your own face covering, there are thousands of face masks with designs available online that make covering your face in public a pleasure. As our recent report on the Lyst index made clear, face masks are now the hottest item in menswear, whether this is because it's a trend or a necessity is up for debate.
Something to remember is that a face mask is only effective when worn in conjunction with regular hand-washing with soap, observing recommended social distancing practices, and following government guidelines.
So with that in mind, scroll through our list of face masks available online.
IVY PARK x adidas
Queen Bey says wear a mask.
Champion
Undisputed champ.
C.P. Company
For when football stadiums open again.
Marine Serre
Checkerboard charm.
Johnlawrencesullivan
PPE but make it bondage.
Eastwood Danso
Springtime brightness from Eastwood Danso.
Falke
Lightweight, breathable, and water-repellant. From workouts to the everyday, Falke's 2-pack has you covered, literally.
JW Anderson
Pandemic style on lock for lockdown.
UNIQLO
Back to basics.
R-PUR x Marine Serre
What in the dystopian future is this?
Chrome Hearts
Any guesses for who'll make the first lyrical reference to the Chrome Hearts face mask?
Under Armor
Workout-ready.
Mister Tee x Build Your Brand
Just a gentle reminder.
Reebok
Looks suspiciously like the adidas one...
adidas
Wallet-friendly and timeless.
Takashi Murakami
If you're one of the 177 million that follows Kylie Jenner on Insta, you might have spotted her sporting a Murakami face mask recently. Well, if you've got the money, why not?
Off-White™
Off-White™ masks have a pretty questionable price tag. And we're probably only getting starting.
Sixty-Nine
Mooooooo-ve over tiger stripes. There's a new king of print in town and it is simply bovine, sorry, sublime.
Vapor 95
Perfect for the acid house stan on the go.
Sundae School
Not all masks carry financial burdens, though. Sundae School serves up a sweet trio of re-usable, washable masks. 50 percent of proceeds also go to a foodbank in NYC.
Mister Tee x Build Your Brand
For all our sakes, let's hope this whole mask-wearing thing doesn't go on too long. And should it not, copping one for under $15 is smart.
Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.