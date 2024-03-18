Sign up to never miss a drop
Rayssa Leal's Nike Dunks Smile Back

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

After leaking in 2023, Rayssa Leal and Nike SB officially revealed their collaborative Dunk Low sneaker. The shoe delivers mood-brightening details and fantastic color combinations, speaking to Leal's skateboarding journey and overall upbeat personality. In other words, the shoe is quite literally Leal in Dunk form.

Emoticon smiley faces take center stage of Leal's Dunk, appearing aplenty throughout the sneaker. The happy colon-bracket combo greets you on the back of the tongue, while smileys surface on the shoelace accessories. The mid panels of the sneaker's upper even boast a tonal debossed pattern of the repeating smiley face.

Eye-catching prints and smooth white leather also make up the shoe's upper. Vivid purple and pink Swooshes top the Dunk, one stitched on each side. The same hues — Leal's favorite colors, by the way — also decorate the insoles, which are finished with both Leal and Nike's logos.

Oh, and a "Rayssa's Dunk" also appears on the tongue, gently reminding us that the teen skateboarding champ is behind the super neat Dunk collab.

Alongside some collaborative boxy tees (big kids' sizing included), the Rayssa Leal x Nike SB Dunk sneaker will finally arrive on March 20 on Nike's SNKRS app. Expect the pairs to also slide in at local skate shops, too.

Leal already captured Tony Hawk's and the world's attention at just seven years old with her impressive skateboarding skills. Now, at sixteen, the silver Olympic medalist is dropping one of the coolest Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers of 2024.

Image on Highsnobiety
