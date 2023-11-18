Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Rayssa Leal Has an Olympic Medal, Now She's Got a Dunk Too

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

At just 15 years old, skater Rayssa Leal has a viral Vine, silver Olympic medal, several partnerships under her board. What's next? The young star is getting her own Dunk.

Following obscure leaks, clear views at Leal's Nike SB Dunk Low have arrived, revealing the clearest look yet at the sneaker's impressive details and colorway.

Leal's Dunks boasts white and beige panels for the upper, both presenting varying unique patterns (the white offers a cool debossing design).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

One side of the collaborative Dunks gets a smooth purple Swoosh, while the other gets a deep blue version of Nike's famous logo.

You'll catch these blue and purple shades elsewhere in Leal's Dunks, like the lining and tongue. The purple also dresses a decorative "R" on the heel (R for Rayssa, of course).

True to Leal's lively personality, her Dunks are complete with plenty of smiley faces — one behind the tongue, three as lace charms, and a slew of them sprinkled on the insoles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Interestingly, the smiley face looks like a nostalgic emoticon, a combination of the equal and bracket signs. It reminds me of pre-emoji days when you texted reactions using whatever was on your keyboard.

While Leal is part of the emoji generation, the Brazilian skater chose to go with the classic, playful digital expression. An Apple emoji would make the shoe not very heart-eyes-worthy, in my opinion. But no worries, 'cause Leal gets it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

At seven years old, Leal went internet gold, performing a heelflip off some stairs while dressed as a fairy. Tony Hawk called the viral Vine moment "awesome." Agreed.

Fast forward to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, Leal earned her first silver medal in the women's street skateboarding competition, becoming one of the youngest Olympic medalists ever.

Young and talented, it didn't take long for Leal to receive brand attention, naturally landing under Nike's wing.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

After dropping off a Nike SB Zoom Verona Slip in 2022, Leal is back with her own Dunk for 2024. Indeed, the Rayssa Leal x Nike SB Dunk Low is expected to release sometime next year, in time for the Paris Olympics.

Who knows? Hopefully we'll catch Leal flexing her excellent design during the Summer Games.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Down Mountain Cap
Gramicci
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
Polar Fleece Jacket
ROA
$540
Image on Highsnobiety
Circular Bag
AFFIX
$70
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    BornxRaised’s Dunks Finally Hit the Turf
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Panda Dunks Are Restocking (Again)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Snakeskin Dunks & Michigan Air Max 1s Rounds off Nike's "Head to Head" Pack
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    McDonald's & Nike Dunks – That's the Ben Affleck Way
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Cars from Sotheby's F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix automotive auction
    Ralph Lauren's Lambo, Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes: Exploring F1's Wild Vegas Auction
    • Culture
  • drake nocta nike air force 1 restock
    Calling All Lover Boys: Drake's NOCTA x Nike AF1 Is Returning
    • Sneakers
  • floyd mayweather crocs outfit
    Floyd Mayweather Is a Simple Crocs Man, Actually
    • Style
  • Balenciaga's new Towel Skirt is available to pre-order. Thing is, upon closer inspection, the garment is literally just a biege Terry cotton bath towel.
    Balenciaga’s $925 Skirt Is Literally Just a Towel
    • Style
  • rayssa leal nike sb dunk low
    Rayssa Leal Has an Olympic Medal, Now She's Got a Dunk Too
    • Sneakers
  • gunna chain tie outfit
    Gunna Is a Man of Steel...Neckties, That Is
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023