Don't Sleep on Nike's Wonderfully Floral "Wizard of Oz" Dunks

Fresh off a super exclusive plain white Dunk, Nike SB returns with an incredibly bold Dunk Low collaboration...that may also be difficult to add to the cart.

Following rumors of its existence, Nike SB's "Wizard of Oz" Dunks have finally come to light — or dare I say, landed in Oz's drowse-inducing poppy field.

Indeed, Nike's Dunks are completely engulfed in a poppy floral-patterned material, which references the scene where Dorothy falls asleep in the mysterious poppy field known to tire folks (sometimes, forever!).

Elsewhere on the flowery shoe, the Wizard of Oz Dunks features ruby red shades, similar to the color of Dorothy's famous sparkly heels.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Early murmurs revealed the sneaker's colorway would reference Dorothy's shoes. Many probably hoped the resulting Dunks would shimmer and shine like them, too, perhaps with some sequin touches — or even a full-on glitter bath like the Air Jordan 1 Legends of Summer sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

We get a little luster around the Dunk's tongue and ankle, which appears to be wrapped in silky red satin.

On the insole, there's the Wicked Witch of the West and one of those scary flying monkeys cleverly huddled around a Nike SB crystal ball. At the same time, Dorothy's iconic line, "no place like home," blends into the poppy backdrop on the heel.

Dorothy got another Nike skate shoe in 2015, whose red laces nodded to the ruby slippers that would take her back home (or wake her up from her dream? The mystery remains). The chunky Dunk also featured neat gingham linings and black-white gradient uppers inspired by Dorothy's dress and transition into the magical world of Oz.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Dorothy gets all the good Nike skate shoes, I see.