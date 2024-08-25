Nicole Hause's Nike Dunks Are Punk-ishly Preppy

Nike Skateboarding is on a roll with its clever in-line pieces and equally impressive collaborations. The latest team-up only adds to the line's winning streak.

The sportswear giant went in-house to tap professional skateboarder Nicole Hause. The result? We got Hause's first-ever Nike SB Dunk Low sneaker.

The Nike SB athlete recently unveiled her Dunk to the world — well, Instagram — showcasing the sneaker's sophisticated and sort of edgy details.

Crisp white leather covers Hause's Dunks, joined by pops of baby blues throughout the rest of the shoe. The iconic Swoosh gets made over with a light blue plaid pattern, a touch also seen on the logo stamped on the heel.

The Dunk's plaid prints certainly ooze a classy buttoned-up shirt vibe, but it's balanced with punky touches. Specifically, a removable silver chain hangs across the backside, bringing Hause's rebellious spirit to the Nike shoe.

Not to mention, wearers get a new wrist flex in the same breath (yes, the detachable piece can be worn as a bracelet).

Right now, it's unknown when the Nicole Hause x Nike SB Dunk will exactly drop. But according to the skater's reveal, the pairs will launch sometime around the holiday season.

Hause's collaboration is just one of many exciting Nike SB drops this year. Just recently, the brand enlisted Olympian Alexis Sablone for her debut Dunk, which resulted in a Chameleon-inspired shoe with bumpy lizard textures to match.

Nike's skateboarding division has existed for over two decades, but the brand clearly found its footing in the industry with cool, conceptual designs consistently flying off shelves.

Nike jumped at the chance to create medal-worthy skate gear when the sport joined the Olympics back in 2021. The brand did it again for Paris 2024, cementing itself further into the skater club.

It'll be a while before we see what Nike creates for the Los Angeles Games in 2028, but collaborations like Hause's Dunk sneakers paint a pretty picture of what may come.