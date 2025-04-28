Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Those Wonderfully Wild Nike "Crocs"? They're Minty Fresh Now

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After a fiery start, the Nike ReactX Rejuven8 clog, a.k.a. the Nike "Crocs," cools down with a new chill colorway called "Cannon."

Really, the latest ReactX Rejuven8 is just a tonal mint green version of the slip-on shoe that's been enjoying a red-hot streak since its birth.

Nothing else has changed other than the paint job. So, expect the same great ReactX Rejuven8 clog as before, down to the airy holes, rippled upper, and complete ReactX foam construction.

The new "Cannon" ReactX Rejuven8 shoe is expected to drop during the summer, landing as a breath of minty fresh air during the sizzling-hot time of year.

It's perfect timing, as Nike's ReactX Rejuven8 collection certainly needs replenishing. Right now, the ReactX Rejuven8 slide and regular clogs are practically sold out on the brand's website and at retailers.

But wait, didn't Nike recently drop those "Pinksicle" and "Apricot Agate" pairs? Yep, and they're already gone, retail-wise.

No worries, though. The viral ReactX Rejuven8 collection is expected to grow, so make room in those closets for the incoming flavors. In addition to the "Cannon" colorway, the sportswear label will drop a pretty "Rose Gold" and "Blue Gradient" version.

The ReactX Rejuven8 wants the "shoe of the summer" crown, I see, even better the "shoe of the year" award.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
