The Fenty Universe Is About to Get Hairy

Rihanna's Fenty empire is growing...hair, that is! After teasing a new addition to Fenty Corp, the billionaire mogul officially announced her latest venture, Fenty Hair.

Rihanna already checked beauty and skincare off her to-do list, thanks to her successful Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands. Fenty Hair focuses more on — you guessed it — hair care, offering up clinically-tested products aimed to "repair, strengthen, hydrate, smooth, and protect," per the brand's Instagram bio.

"You know how much switching my hair up matters to me," Rihanna wrote in the announcement post on Instagram (by the way, the musician is currently in her atomic blonde hair era).

"I've had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural — so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It's time to play and get stronger by the style."

Rihanna's Fenty Hair announcement comes after the musician filed a trademark for the line in 2021. The filing naturally revved up Fenty fans with the promise of medicated dandruff-fighting treatments and haircare tools.

Fast-forward to April 2024, Rihanna gives us an update on Fenty Hair, dropping some Easter eggs during an interview at a Fenty Beauty launch. Rih cleverly teased that she had "a lot of hair stuff to shoot" in the coming weeks. Wink, wink.

Rihanna's Fenty Hair era is set to kick off soon. The first drop will be available on June 13 through the brand's website.

Fenty Hair is just getting started. But one can't help but wonder what else the bad gal has up her sleeves. So, what's next, Rih? Fenty Kids? Well...