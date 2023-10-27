ROA Introduces Its Winter Collection To The Great Outdoors

The hamlet of Dungeness, on the South Coast of England, has a delicate ecosystem that Italian outdoor brand ROA went to check out for itself. Accompanied with bits from its latest winter collection, of course.

The isolated landscape, which is overlooked by two nuclear power stations, made for a stunning (although slightly bleak) background for the label to showcase some of its newest creations.

Shot on a typically overcast English day, ROA's FW23 collection includes the type of rugged outdoor gear that you would want in such conditions.

This includes what is possibly the fluffiest fleece jacket I've ever seen alongside huge puffer jackets, tight-fitting thermals, balaclavas, and lots more.

Many of these pieces we have seen before when the ROA FW23 collection was first previewed. Creative Director Patrick Stangbye told us in an interview at that time, "We’re referencing what we consider archetypes of clothing in general, but also mountain apparel and silhouettes of the past and current century," — something that can be seen in this vast selection.

Founded in 2015, as a footwear brand focusing on technical outdoor shoes, ROA expanded into clothing last year and has since treaded the line between being utilitarian and experimental.

This collection comes with its fair share of distressing and amped-up proportions that are mainly there for aesthetics but also has all the technical features you need to get out exploring. There's no need to stay cozied up inside when you have ROA's winter gear.

ROA FW23 is available now from the Highsnobiety Shop and iOS app.