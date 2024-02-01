Sign up to never miss a drop
ROA Is Going Back To Its Roots For SS24

in StyleWords By Tom Barker

ROA’s picturesque new campaign is made to showcase the best of its Spring/Summer ‘24 collection, although it’s hard to tell from the images.

Shot against the alpine meadows of the Val d’Isarco, part of the Italian Alps in the northern region of the country, ROA's latest capsule is presented with the backdrop of snowy mountains and hiking trails. 

Sure, it's not quite the sand beaches and blue skies that I associate with spring, but this is an Italian outdoor brand named after an alpine mountain that we’re talking about after all.

ROA

Shot by photographer Anders Edström, the accompanying lookbook spotlights a group of ROA-wearing subjects traversing through the cold and snowy climate with ease.

Their clothing comes from a season where ROA, a brand only founded in 2015, is turning its focus to its roots. SS24 is, “a reappraisal and return to core principles in both technique and philosophy,” according to a statement by the brand.

Founded initially as a footwear company, ROA has quickly gained traction for its blend of functional aesthetics.

And since adding an apparel line to its offerings a few years back, the label has continued making outdoor gear that looks the part and performs as such. 

Its new collection furthers this mission and features some impressive technical fabrics; such as waterproof Xpore which uses recycled polyester, is 100% PFC-free, and is made using a completely solvent-free process.

Polartec® Power Dry® mesh fabric is also utilized for highly breathable sweats and Micro ripstop nylon for superior durability on its outerwear.

It’s not all synthetic materials, however, there is also Japanese corduroy and loose-knit sweaters made from hemp cotton blend fabric in the mix.

Some of these pieces are already available to shop more arriving soon via the ROA website and Highsnobiety Shop

There’s been a lot of discussion recently about the future of technical clothing, with new terminology like quiet outdoor being thrown around. 

Fashion’s obsession with all things utility is nothing new and ROA, with its expert craftsmanship and frankly beautiful designs, is one of the brands leading the pack. 

  • Image on Highsnobiety
