RUF x Highsnobiety Celebrates an Auto Artisan

From a sleepy pocket of Bavaria, Germany, RUF Automobile has spent the last 85 years crafting cars with untamed speed.

A 90-person team manufactures and engineers RUF’s limited output of 35 cars a year, taking the familiar skin of Porsche sports cars and upgrading them with a dedication to performance, precision, and craftsmanship.

This is not a regular car manufacturer, it’s an auto artisan.

“When you're driving a RUF car, it's very raw and you need to be a good driver. When you press the clutch and you downshift or upshift, you become at one with a car," says Aloisa Ruf, head of collaborations for RUF and the third generation of her family to work for the automotive company. "When you hear the turbos and the whistling, it's a sensation that is unexplainable because it's so raw."

Highsnobiety’s latest collaborative release with RUF, a 20-piece collection of graphic wares, is infused with the family company’s heritage.

Utilizing RUF’s signature yellow and green colors, the collection ranges from a leather collegiate-style bomber jacket to a clock made to look like a car wheel.

RUF’s most famous car, the 1987 RUF CTR, finds its way into the collection, too, through a watercolor-esque graphic. The first production car RUF ever made, the 1987 CTR (nicknamed the Yellow Bird for its distinctive paint job), put the company on the map by breaking the speed record for a production car, twice.

It has since been recreated with the CTR Anniversary, the first RUF car with a custom chassis and a tribute to the legendary Yellow Bird. This modernized take on the classic 1987 model is woven into knit sweaters in our capsule collection.

In addition to teaming up with RUF, we have partnered with YETI to create a co-branded water bottle and Unimatic on two exclusive timepieces, each individually numbered and limited to only 100 units.

The RUF x Highsnobiety collection will be released on August 22 at 15:00 CET with early access available on the Highsnobiety iOS app.