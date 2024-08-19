Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

RUF x Highsnobiety Celebrates an Auto Artisan

Written by Tom Barker in Style

From a sleepy pocket of Bavaria, Germany, RUF Automobile has spent the last 85 years crafting cars with untamed speed. 

A 90-person team manufactures and engineers RUF’s limited output of 35 cars a year, taking the familiar skin of Porsche sports cars and upgrading them with a dedication to performance, precision, and craftsmanship.

This is not a regular car manufacturer, it’s an auto artisan.

“When you're driving a RUF car, it's very raw and you need to be a good driver. When you press the clutch and you downshift or upshift, you become at one with a car," says Aloisa Ruf, head of collaborations for RUF and the third generation of her family to work for the automotive company. "When you hear the turbos and the whistling, it's a sensation that is unexplainable because it's so raw."

Highsnobiety’s latest collaborative release with RUF, a 20-piece collection of graphic wares, is infused with the family company’s heritage.

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

Utilizing RUF’s signature yellow and green colors, the collection ranges from a leather collegiate-style bomber jacket to a clock made to look like a car wheel. 

RUF’s most famous car, the 1987 RUF CTR, finds its way into the collection, too, through a watercolor-esque graphic. The first production car RUF ever made, the 1987 CTR (nicknamed the Yellow Bird for its distinctive paint job), put the company on the map by breaking the speed record for a production car, twice.

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

It has since been recreated with the CTR Anniversary, the first RUF car with a custom chassis and a tribute to the legendary Yellow Bird. This modernized take on the classic 1987 model is woven into knit sweaters in our capsule collection. 

In addition to teaming up with RUF, we have partnered with YETI to create a co-branded water bottle and Unimatic on two exclusive timepieces, each individually numbered and limited to only 100 units.

The RUF x Highsnobiety collection will be released on August 22 at 15:00 CET with early access available on the Highsnobiety iOS app.

SHOP RUF x HIGHSNOBIETY HERE

Upcoming
RUF x HighsnobietyLeather Bomber Green
$880.00
Available in:
XSSMLXLXXL
Upcoming
Multiple colors
RUF x Unimatic x HighsnobietyU3-RUF-G
$990.00
Available in:
One size
Upcoming
RUF x HighsnobietyMotion Blur Pants Black/White
$185.00
Available in:
XSSMLXLXXL
Upcoming
RUF x HighsnobietyBlur T-Shirt Black
$70.00
Available in:
XSSMLXLXXL
Upcoming
Multiple colors
RUF x Unimatic x HighsnobietyU3-RUF-B Black
$990.00
Available in:
One size
Upcoming
RUF x HighsnobietyMotion Blur Jacket Black/White
$175.00
Available in:
XSSMLXLXXL
Upcoming
Multiple colors
RUF x HighsnobietyYellowbird Knit Crewneck Green
$165.00
Available in:
XSSMLXLXXL
Upcoming
RUF x HighsnobietyYellowbird T-Shirt White
$70.00
Available in:
XSSMLXLXXL
Upcoming
RUF x HighsnobietyRim Hoodie Green
$155.00
Available in:
XSSMLXLXXL
Upcoming
RUF x HighsnobietyYeti Rambler Black
$75.00
Available in:
One size
Upcoming
RUF x HighsnobietyTwin Turbo Cap Yellow
$60.00
Available in:
One size
Upcoming
RUF x HighsnobietyRim Clock
$185.00
Available in:
One size
Upcoming
Multiple colors
RUF x HighsnobietyYellowbird Crewneck Brown
$165.00
Available in:
XSSMLXLXXL
Upcoming
RUF x HighsnobietyWool Logo Cap Grey
$60.00
Available in:
One size
Upcoming
RUF x HighsnobietyPerformance Long-Sleeve Off-White
$85.00
Available in:
XSSMLXLXXL
Upcoming
RUF x HighsnobietyYellowbird Mug
$35.00
Available in:
One size
Upcoming
RUF x HighsnobietyLeather Tray Black
$85.00
Available in:
One size
Upcoming
RUF x HighsnobietyAnniversary Keychain
$35.00
Available in:
One size
Upcoming
RUF x HighsnobietyKnit Blouson Green
$165.00
Available in:
XSSMLXLXXL
Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
We Recommend
  • Ljubav's Latest Collection Is a Full-Circle Moment
    • Style
  • Akwaba! Champion x Highsnobiety x La Sunday Is a Full-On Fashion Fête
    • Culture
    • sponsored
  • The Mark of the C: Champion x Highsnobiety Take on Not In Paris
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Coca-Cola Zero Sugar x Highsnobiety Enter the Ritual
    • Sports
    • sponsored
  • Inter x Highsnobiety: Re-Imagining The Famous Blue & Black Stripes
    • Style
  • Merrell 1TRL x Highsnobiety: Redefine Outdoor Exploration
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • PUMA’s Classic Terrace Sneaker Becomes a Denim Delight
    • Sneakers
  • The Gstaad Guy’s New Jewellery Line Is Very Mindful, Very Absurd
    • Watches
  • Football’s Most Fashionable Club Now Plays in NOCTA
    • Style
  • New Balance & CAYL's 1906 is Tastefully Technical
    • Sneakers
  • RUF x Highsnobiety Celebrates an Auto Artisan
    • Style
  • These Crisp AJ11s Are Coolly Subdued
    • Sneakers