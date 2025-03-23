This Luxe French-Made Loafer Has Been sacai-fied

sacai's pieces aren't normal, and that's a great thing. Season after season, the brand captivates with its reinterpretations of classic clothes, splicing and hybridizing pieces for pieces that are entirely unexpected and undeniably good-looking.

sacai's ongoing collaboration with French shoemaker JM Weston advances the brand's flair for reworked goodness, flipping classic footwear styles on their head....more like, their soles.

The two minds have come together for another fashion season, this time delivering loafers and Chelsea boots for the spring. The collaborative boots come in both leather and suede-like nubuck options. Meanwhile, the penny loafers arrive in buttery calf leather, designed with a collapsible heel for easy transformation into a slip-on mule (it's a win for the mule boyz and loafer guys).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The handcrafted models are complete with those familiar exaggerated, tripled-up soles, as seen on sacai's previous JM Weston shoes. The brand has also brought this wild sole energy to its previous Nike collabs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Speaking of sacai x Nike, where are those Zegamadomes?

sacai's latest JM Weston collaboration first appeared during the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 presentation in June 2024. The collection included its usual reconstructed wears, reimagined Levi's denim pieces, and the brand's next trail-ready Nike hybrid.

With spring finally here, sacai's JM Weston shoes are right on schedule, scheduled to land on March 28 at JM Weston and sacai. Although, a few retailers like Mr. Porter already have the collab on hand.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Levi's or the Nikes next, please!