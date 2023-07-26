Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Saint Laurent's $550 Tank Top Has Entered the Chat

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

At this point I can categorically confirm that a tank top is in fact luxury. Who knew?

What I once believed to be an undergarment worn exclusively by my grandad and Tony Soprano is now commonplace on the runways of some of fashion's biggest names.

Take Prada’s $1,000 triangle-plaque tank top from Fall 2022 for example, or Loewe’s anagram logo top that was recently crowned as the hottest product of Q2 2023.

It seems that every high-end designer and their dog has been having its way with the unassuming tank top, an item of clothing considered widely as the foundation of a healthy wardrobe.

Shop our favorite top tanks here

Now, following in similar footsteps is Saint Laurent, who officially threw its vest into the ring following the release of its $550 semi-sheer ribbed Cassandre tank top on July 25.

Crafted with a plush organic cotton and decorated with embroidery at the chest, Saint Laurent's boujee iteration takes the humble white tank top and elevates from ordinary to opulent with ease.

Sure, the top’s $550 price-point is expensive (albeit middle of the road when compared to Prada and Loewe), but an opulent tank top wouldn't be opulent without a hefty price tag. Silly!

Shop our favorite top tanks here

There's one thing you should keep in mind about tank tops though: while they’re extremely easy to cop (I mean, Hanes sells them for literally $8), they're even easier to get horribly wrong.

So consider my advice when copping your next tank top to ensure it doesn’t lose shape after a single wash or that the stitching won’t come away after one solidarity wear: when it comes to the humble vest, the more opulent the better.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Angus Cloud Has Died

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Next on KITH's World Tour: Toronto, Canada

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Nike's Spookiest Forces Yet Are Part Cold-Blooded, All Creepy

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Louis Vuitton $4,000 "Plastic" Bag Wears a Normal Bag as Camouflage

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Robert Pattinson Shorts Report: Less Huge, Still Big

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas' Second YEEZY Sale Has a Release Date

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023