Saint Laurent's $550 Tank Top Has Entered the Chat

At this point I can categorically confirm that a tank top is in fact luxury. Who knew?

What I once believed to be an undergarment worn exclusively by my grandad and Tony Soprano is now commonplace on the runways of some of fashion's biggest names.

Prada

Take Prada’s $1,000 triangle-plaque tank top from Fall 2022 for example, or Loewe’s anagram logo top that was recently crowned as the hottest product of Q2 2023.

It seems that every high-end designer and their dog has been having its way with the unassuming tank top, an item of clothing considered widely as the foundation of a healthy wardrobe.

Loewe

Now, following in similar footsteps is Saint Laurent, who officially threw its vest into the ring following the release of its $550 semi-sheer ribbed Cassandre tank top on July 25.

Saint Laurent

Crafted with a plush organic cotton and decorated with embroidery at the chest, Saint Laurent's boujee iteration takes the humble white tank top and elevates from ordinary to opulent with ease.

Sure, the top’s $550 price-point is expensive (albeit middle of the road when compared to Prada and Loewe), but an opulent tank top wouldn't be opulent without a hefty price tag. Silly!

Mytheresa

There's one thing you should keep in mind about tank tops though: while they’re extremely easy to cop (I mean, Hanes sells them for literally $8), they're even easier to get horribly wrong.

So consider my advice when copping your next tank top to ensure it doesn’t lose shape after a single wash or that the stitching won’t come away after one solidarity wear: when it comes to the humble vest, the more opulent the better.