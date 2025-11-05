Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Forget Being Tough: Salomon’s Trail Runners Are Now Cozy

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Salomon
1 / 9

Have you ever seen a pair of rugged trail runners from the off-grid performance imprint Salomon look this cozy? Quite literally.

Salomon’s sneakers are typically described with words like “tough,” “waterproof,” or “all-terrain.” Notice that “cozy” isn’t one of them.

Shop Salomon

And yet, Salomon’s “Cozy Pack” keeps that trail-ready DNA intact, easing the look into everyday life with plush materials and a softer rhythm

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The “Cozy Pack” includes three familiar silhouettes: the XT-6 Expanse, the Speedcross 3, and the ACS+. Each retains Salomon’s signature tech like the Quicklace system and stablizing Contagrip outsoles but trades its occasional weathproof armor for creamy suede, tonal mesh, and felt.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Few Salomon drops have felt this tactile, transforming trail shoes into something with real downtime appeal.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Available now on Salomon’s website starting at $190, the Cozy Pack follows in the footsteps of other quietly refined releases like Phileo’s Salomon sneakers and the soft-toned X-Alp from earlier this year. It’s Salomon gear built not for the mountain but for the moments before or after.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Maybe the phrase “cozy trail runners” shouldn’t make sense, but Salomon’s Cozy Pack makes it look effortless.

Shop New Arrivals

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Why This Glow-In-The-Dark Trail Shoe Is “Legendary”
  • The Best Fall Sneakers to Spice Up Your Rotation
  • Salomon Tech Gone Semi-Silent
  • Finding Functional Beauty In This Fall’s Powerhouse Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • An adidas Samba So Quietly Boring, It’s Beautifully Charming
  • Nike’s Triple-Black GORE-TEX Dunk Makes Bad Weather Look Good
  • Forget Being Tough: Salomon’s Trail Runners Are Now Cozy
  • Nike’s Insanely Red Air Force 1 Is Playing With Fire (Again)
  • adidas Made the Chillest Hiking Shoe of all Time
  • Vans’ Bejeweled Skate Shoe Is a Delicious Marshmallow-Flavored Gem
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now