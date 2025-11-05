Forget Being Tough: Salomon’s Trail Runners Are Now Cozy

Have you ever seen a pair of rugged trail runners from the off-grid performance imprint Salomon look this cozy? Quite literally.

Salomon’s sneakers are typically described with words like “tough,” “waterproof,” or “all-terrain.” Notice that “cozy” isn’t one of them.

And yet, Salomon’s “Cozy Pack” keeps that trail-ready DNA intact, easing the look into everyday life with plush materials and a softer rhythm

The “Cozy Pack” includes three familiar silhouettes: the XT-6 Expanse, the Speedcross 3, and the ACS+. Each retains Salomon’s signature tech like the Quicklace system and stablizing Contagrip outsoles but trades its occasional weathproof armor for creamy suede, tonal mesh, and felt.

Few Salomon drops have felt this tactile, transforming trail shoes into something with real downtime appeal.

Available now on Salomon’s website starting at $190, the Cozy Pack follows in the footsteps of other quietly refined releases like Phileo’s Salomon sneakers and the soft-toned X-Alp from earlier this year. It’s Salomon gear built not for the mountain but for the moments before or after.

Maybe the phrase “cozy trail runners” shouldn’t make sense, but Salomon’s Cozy Pack makes it look effortless.

