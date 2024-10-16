Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Phileo's All-New Salomon Trek Shoe Is an Outrageously Organic Hybrid

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
Salomon
1 / 2

Phileo's Salomon collaborations started off strong, emphasizing texture over trope-y design cliches. And Phileo and Salomon's Alpinway SP2 sneaker isn't just a strong follow-up, but the debut of an all-new Salomon trek shoe.

French footwear designer Phileo previously took on the Salomon XT-SP1, transforming the hardwearing shoe into a furry wild card that sublimely combined style and substance. Sounds easy but it ain't.

Shop Salomon
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Likewise, Phileo's Salomon Alpinway SP2 is a terrifically powerful hybrid sneaker that's again the best of both worlds. Actually, it's even better.

Salomon
1 / 4

Whereas Phileo's Salomon XT-SP1 was a truly adventurous outing that took a familiar shoe into uncharted terrain — perhaps to the detriment of its crossover appeal, what with that fluffy exterior — the Phileo Salomon Alpinway SP2 is a terrifically approachable design that brings a little organic flair to a type of shoe that's all too often unpleasantly technical.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Inverted subtlety is a Phileo strong suit, perhaps because the young creative was schooled at Phoebe Philo's Céline.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

You can see that understated elegance manifested by Phileo's soft suede Alpinway sneakers, which add a gently textural element to a semi-sleek adventure shoe, amplifying the black and green colorways' respective tonal appeal.

Small rope laces, cleverly layered mesh panels, and Salomon's trim but trusty Contragrip outsole make the Alpinway a serious style contender. But leave it to Phileo to upgrade it even further with suede, a pleasantly unusual material for a tough trail shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Compare to the original Alpinway's more utilitarian makes for reference — the Alpinway SP2 hasn't even properly released yet and Phileo's already perfected it with a pair that's set to release at Dover Street Market locations on October 24.

SHOP SALOMON SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All Salomon
SalomonACS + Seasonal Asphalt/Black/Falcon
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
SalomonXT-6 Rum Raisin/Fired Brick
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
SalomonSnowclog Advanced Black
$255.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From HOKA to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Salomon’s Techy Mountain Shoe Gets a Subtly Stylish Upgrade
    • Style
  • Salomon's Xt-6 Truly Is the New Normal
    • Sneakers
  • Margiela & Salomon’s Techy New Sneaker Is Extremely... Simple
    • Style
  • CdG's Giant New Salomon Sneaker Is as Busy as It Is Pricey
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Milan to the Moon: Meet the Prada-Designed Spacesuit
    • Style
  • Phileo's All-New Salomon Trek Shoe Is an Outrageously Organic Hybrid
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s Wild Woven Sneaker Gets More… Woven
    • Sneakers
  • Denim Tears Meets Marc Jacobs in the Tote Bag Collab of the Year
    • Style
  • Fashion's Sexiest Beauty Launch Is Finally Here
    • Beauty
  • New Balance & Junya Watanabe MAN’s Viral Loafer Is (Finally!) Arriving
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now