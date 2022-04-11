Staying "Mindful" Begins With a Salomon Three-Piece

Brand: Salomon

Model: XT-6, Speedcross 3, and XT-Wings 2

Release Date: May 2022

Price: £110-155 (approx. $143-202)

Buy: Online at Salomon

Editor's Notes: Salomon is globally renowned for its high-performance trail finesse, but in 2022, it refuses to let us breathe. Four months into the year, and we're already fighting a losing battle when it comes to not purchasing 30 colorways of the same shoe – our XT-6 ranking says it all.

Despite the rollout of Spring 2022 colorways still being underway, with some styles already clearing out stock in between drops, new additions have started to rise to the surface to carry us through May and into the summer.

Next up is a three-piece pack that not only serves as a much-needed reminder that Salomon is far more than just the XT-6 but sees the brand do its part to help build a more sustainable future for footwear.

An eco-conscious mindset is, by definition, "Mindful," the word that lends itself to the name of this collection of flagship silhouettes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The pack's title is a symbol for responsible, climate-conscious design, and describes the material make-up of the sneakers it contains. Each of the three silhouettes has been developed using recycled materials, with 33% of each's upper featuring a mix of recycled polyester and TPU chips.

"Mindful" showcases three of Salomon's leading sneaker styles in the XT-6, XT-Wings 2, and Speedcross 3. Despite the drastically varied builds of each sneaker, the triplet bares a striking resemblance to one another, thanks to the seasonal palette applied.

Each shoe comes rendered with a base of off-white and creamy hues, supplemented with touches of black across the uppers and a sprinkling of blue to showcase the recycled materials.

If recent spring drops are anything to go by, don't expect these to stick around past the launch week.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.