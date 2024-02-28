Sign up to never miss a drop
These $3,000 Salomon XT-4s Are the Color of Money

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
Ceeze

Salomon’s XT-4 is arguably the most instantly recognizable Salomon sneaker of them all. Techy, affordable, and incredibly great to look at, Salomon’s XT-4 is the full sneaker package.

But, what happens when Salomon’s XT-4 is left in the hands of New York-based sneaker tweaker Ceeze? Answer: He turns them into $3,000 wearable works of art.

Ceeze, who is fast-becoming known for his eclectic footwear revamps, has taken Salomon’s XT-4 and given it a gloriously green makeover titled "Forecast", a look inspired by Nike’s Kyrie 7 Ky-D Weatherman sneaker.

Though the original Weatherman sneaker first released way back in 2011, earlier this year Nike confirmed that it would be reviving the shoe in 2024.

Inspired by the OG and its return, Ceeze had his way with Salomon’s XT-4, reimagining the shoe with a vibrant green ostrich leather base, black nubuck overlays, calfskin liner and nods to the OG KD4 with barometric markings.

The catch — of course there’s a catch — is that they’re limited to just ten pieces worldwide. Oh, and they’ll cost you just over $3,000. Who said you can’t put a price on perfection?

Shop Salomon sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
XT PU.RE Advanced
Salomon
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 GTX
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 Expanse
Salomon
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
