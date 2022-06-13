Salomon & GORE-TEX is the Best Thing Since Bread & Butter

Brand: Salomon

Model: XT-6 "GORE-TEX"

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Salomon

Editor's Notes: Thanks to the hype surrounding its flagship silhouettes, the XT-4, XT-6, and ACS Pro Advanced, Salomon has been catapulted to unimaginable heights, breaking away from solely being known as a high-performance sports brand to becoming a real contender in the sneaker industry.

Much like Nike's most desirable collaborations with the likes of sacai, Off-White, and Patta, or general release Air Jordan 1s, 4s, and Air Force 1s, Salomon's most popular styles continue to fly off digital shelves at an immersable pace – and rightly so.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This is no accident. Thanks to the hard work of the color and material design team who have perfected the palettes applied to these silhouettes, Salo' is an industry leader in the field, which makes it incredibly hard to pick favorites amongst its arsenal.

Typically, brighter tones and heavy contrasts are what makes an XT-6 so desirable, but this upcoming release instead relies on fabrication, utility, and ultra-wearability to knock it out of the park.

On the surface, this may just look like a stealthy render of the sneaker that Bruce Wayne would be proud of, but there's more to offer than just a grey, black, and white palette.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Keen eyes will see a lone touch of red at the toebox, which reads "GORE-TEX." This subtle branding is an indicator that the leading weatherproofing finish has been applied to the silhouette - and if you've ever worn a pair of Salomon's in less-than-ideal weather conditions, you'll likely welcome this upgrade with open arms.

Currently, when we can expect these to arrive remains a mystery, but one thing is clear; these aren't going to sit around for long once they reach the market.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.