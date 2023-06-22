Forget Macarons – Dime x ASICS Is a Real Parisian Treat

ASICS is the gift that keeps on giving. Ever since expanding its collaborative portfolio to envelop some of the industry's most beloved names, it's reached new heights, pitting it against the biggest players in sneakers. Now, it serves another fresh crop with a helping hand from Dime.

If you're seeking out sneakers with a palatable retro aesthetic, easily wearable, and possessing countless beautiful colorways, ASICS is almost always the answer.

Steeped in history, it's the past few years that have seen the brand truly excel, thanks to collaborations with Brain Dead, Awake, Hal Studios, and, of course, a heavy hand from Kiko Kostadiov, both through his namesake brand and design studio.

With Dime, the simplicity that makes an ASICS silhouette such a desirable addition to everyday sneaker rotations is maintained, as all of its winning qualities are exemplified through fabrication and palette, resulting in one of the best-looking GT-2160s you'll have ever locked eyes on.

A marriage of several muted tones that build an effortless palette for the season, the GT-2160 by Dime features cream-toned overlays and Tiger stripe branding, while two different gradients dress both the midsole and mesh base. Touches of silver that have become synonymous with ASICS are layered throughout the shoe, highlighting key details such as the Dime branding.

For now, this one's a special treat for those that are currently out in Paris for Fashion Week, as the sneaker releases today via the Parisian Dover Street Market – but that doesn't mean they won't ever reach foreign shores.