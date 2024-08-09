Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
SAN SAN GEAR Turns up the Tech on ASICS’ Outdoor Sneaker

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

As you can probably guess from its name, the ASICS Gel-Terrain sneaker is made to traverse any terrain. This means that, by nature, it has to include functional details like technical welding and ultra-soft cushioning.

However, when the ASICS Gel-Terrain is brought into SAN SAN GEAR’s universe, it hits a new level of technical prowess. 

The two are a perfect match: SAN SAN GEAR creates functional clothing that’s equally useful on the side of a mountain as it is while exploring the city and the Gel-Terrain is a trail running-inspired sneaker from ASICS’ fashion-focused Sportstyle range. 

In short: ASICS' Gel-Terrain offers the same stylish functionality as SAN SAN GEAR’s clothing, just in footwear form.

The two brands have brought subtle upgrades to the Gel-Terrain sneaker in the form of new fabrics and easily adjustable toggle laces. These details will let you “explore any terrain with ease,” according to SAN SAN GEAR.

Three colorways — ASICS’ classic white and green color combination, a stealthy all-black model, and an outdoorsy green variation — will be released on August 9 in Korea via SAN SAN GEAR’s website. A worldwide launch is expected to follow. 

Maybe I’ve been blinded by the trail running craze currently sweeping the sneaker industry, however, ASICS sneakers becoming technical outdoor shoes is always a recipe for success. And SAN SAN GEAR is the perfect brand to cook up some killer rugged hiking sneakers.

