SAN SAN GEAR Turns up the Tech on ASICS’ Outdoor Sneaker
As you can probably guess from its name, the ASICS Gel-Terrain sneaker is made to traverse any terrain. This means that, by nature, it has to include functional details like technical welding and ultra-soft cushioning.
However, when the ASICS Gel-Terrain is brought into SAN SAN GEAR’s universe, it hits a new level of technical prowess.
The two are a perfect match: SAN SAN GEAR creates functional clothing that’s equally useful on the side of a mountain as it is while exploring the city and the Gel-Terrain is a trail running-inspired sneaker from ASICS’ fashion-focused Sportstyle range.
In short: ASICS' Gel-Terrain offers the same stylish functionality as SAN SAN GEAR’s clothing, just in footwear form.
The two brands have brought subtle upgrades to the Gel-Terrain sneaker in the form of new fabrics and easily adjustable toggle laces. These details will let you “explore any terrain with ease,” according to SAN SAN GEAR.
Three colorways — ASICS’ classic white and green color combination, a stealthy all-black model, and an outdoorsy green variation — will be released on August 9 in Korea via SAN SAN GEAR’s website. A worldwide launch is expected to follow.
Maybe I’ve been blinded by the trail running craze currently sweeping the sneaker industry, however, ASICS sneakers becoming technical outdoor shoes is always a recipe for success. And SAN SAN GEAR is the perfect brand to cook up some killer rugged hiking sneakers.