Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

EXCLUSIVE: Aritzia's ASICS Are A1 GEL-Kayano 14s

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

ASICS has many bangers, that's for sure. But there's no denying that the GEL-Kayano 14 shoe remains a particular fan-favorite.

We've seen ASICS beloved silhouette rendered in several excellent general release schemes in addition to receiving tasteful spins by names like JJJJound, Awake NY's Angelo Baque, Renell Medrano's Ice Studios, UNAFFECTED, and KITH. Now, Canadian retailer Aritzia is getting in on ASICS' GEL-Kayano 14 action.

Aritzia is a fast fashion label rooted in what it calls "everyday luxury," emphasized with fanciful touches like its full-color shopper bags, a frequent sight on the streets of NYC. Additionally, Aritzia also occasionally offers external names that fit into its purview, like ASICS, though this is Aritzia's first proper sneaker collaboration.

1 / 3
Aritzia

Since early this year, murmurs and sneak peeks at Aritzia's ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 collab swirled the sneaker 'net. Now, the retailer's spin is finally ready for release, as shared exclusively with Highsnobiety.

Aritzia takes a page from the JJJJound book of minimalism, issuing three super straightforward schemes for its ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 collab: green/white, white/cream, and that good ole ASICS silver.

The collaborative GEL-Kayano 14s preserve the model's traditional synthetic build and GEL® soles — now wrapped in fresh paint jobs and finished with Aritzia sign-offs on the insoles.

For those looking to add these to your rotation, Aritzia's ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 collaboration is slated to drop on August 10 at Aritzia and ASICS' website as well as select Aritzia boutiques.

And that's all, folks. Much like Aritzia's fellow ASICS collaborator, JJJJound, simplicity wins the race with this retailer's take. Translation: Aritzia's ASICS shoes are perfectly simple, and that's A-okay.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Aminé's New Balance 610 Sneaker Is Bananas

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Polish Up Your Sneaker Rotation with These Silver Kicks

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    A Guide to Our Favorite ASICS Shoes on The Market

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    (A)Wake Up – There's ASICS GEL-NYC for Everyone!

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Kid Cudi & MSCHF's Collaborative Sneaker Is Very Not Normal

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Everything to Know: adidas' Second YEEZY Sneaker Sale

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The What, When & Where of adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Drops

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Aritzia's ASICS Are A1 GEL-Kayano 14s

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    How Long Gone & Palmes Did Not Disappoint

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    New Balance's WRPD Runner Distorts the Familiar

    • Sneakers
  • mary janes shoes image

    Hail Mary: The Enigma Shoe of the Summer

    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023