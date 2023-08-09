EXCLUSIVE: Aritzia's ASICS Are A1 GEL-Kayano 14s

ASICS has many bangers, that's for sure. But there's no denying that the GEL-Kayano 14 shoe remains a particular fan-favorite.

We've seen ASICS beloved silhouette rendered in several excellent general release schemes in addition to receiving tasteful spins by names like JJJJound, Awake NY's Angelo Baque, Renell Medrano's Ice Studios, UNAFFECTED, and KITH. Now, Canadian retailer Aritzia is getting in on ASICS' GEL-Kayano 14 action.

Aritzia is a fast fashion label rooted in what it calls "everyday luxury," emphasized with fanciful touches like its full-color shopper bags, a frequent sight on the streets of NYC. Additionally, Aritzia also occasionally offers external names that fit into its purview, like ASICS, though this is Aritzia's first proper sneaker collaboration.

1 / 3 Aritzia

Since early this year, murmurs and sneak peeks at Aritzia's ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 collab swirled the sneaker 'net. Now, the retailer's spin is finally ready for release, as shared exclusively with Highsnobiety.

Aritzia takes a page from the JJJJound book of minimalism, issuing three super straightforward schemes for its ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 collab: green/white, white/cream, and that good ole ASICS silver.

The collaborative GEL-Kayano 14s preserve the model's traditional synthetic build and GEL® soles — now wrapped in fresh paint jobs and finished with Aritzia sign-offs on the insoles.

For those looking to add these to your rotation, Aritzia's ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 collaboration is slated to drop on August 10 at Aritzia and ASICS' website as well as select Aritzia boutiques.

And that's all, folks. Much like Aritzia's fellow ASICS collaborator, JJJJound, simplicity wins the race with this retailer's take. Translation: Aritzia's ASICS shoes are perfectly simple, and that's A-okay.