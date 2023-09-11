Sign up to never miss a drop
Creative Director Sarah Burton Departs Alexander McQueen

Sarah Burton is departing Alexander McQueen's Creative Director role after over 13 years at the job. The house of Alexander McQueen announced Burton's departure on September 11, 2023, ahead of Burton's final bow during Paris Fashion Week.

Burton got the job at Alexander McQueen back when Lee McQueen himself was overseeing his eponymous house. She worked with the designer for over 14 years before becoming the Alexander McQueen Creative Director in May 2010

In a press release, Alexander McQueen promised to announce a "new creative organization for the house... in due course."

"I am so proud of everything I've done and of my incredible team at Alexander McQueen," Burton said in a statement. "I want to thank [Kering CEO] Francois-Henri Pinault for believing in me and offering me this amazing opportunity. Above all I want to thank Lee Alexander McQueen. He taught me so much and I am eternally grateful to him."

Burton has left an indelible impact upon the house's menswear, womenswear, and accessories line during her nearly 30 years at the house of McQueen.

Under Burton's tenure, for instance, Alexander McQueen gained international fame for its Oversized Sneaker, which has since become even more inextricable from the house than the skull logo ideated by Lee McQueen himself.

