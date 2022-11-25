'She Kicks' Is Celebrating Female Disruptors of the Sneaker World

New York-based publisher Studio 96 has revealed its third book as an official publisher titled She Kicks, an interactive read that celebrates the female disruptors making moves across the sneaker industry.

Created in collaboration with editor Nav Gill and founder of @GirlOnKicks Sanne Poeze, the extensive book is the first of its kind to really hone in on the female creatives changing the way we look at a historically male-heavy world.

Studio 96 Publishing

"There are so many great books surrounding sneaker culture and the industry out there, but most of them just entirely overlook the contributions of women," Gill explains to Highsnobiety.

"Having worked in the industry for quite some time, I’ve met, worked with, and known of amazing women in all parts of the industry who have pushed for it to get to where it is and have never really been given all that much credit for it."

Featuring a myriad of executives, designers, marketers, athletes, entrepreneurs, and influencers who have made a unique impact on the sneaker world, She Kicks — which is available for pre-order here for $95 — takes readers on a journey through the rise of females in the sector.

Uniquely too, the book is awash with live interactive images that can be scanned with a smartphone or tablet that directs users to an in-depth online experience related to that specific shot. While some images will direct readers to websites, others will trigger videos and giveaways only available via that specific link.

Studio 96 Publishing

Gill — who will be a guest at Sole DXB, the Middle East’s largest sneaker convention, next month — concluded by admitted that she hopes She Kicks is the start of wholesale changes across the sneaker sector over the coming years.

"This is the first-ever book about women in sneaker culture and the industry through a female lens, and I still can’t believe that when I think about it," she said.

"Despite the sneaker industry evolving massively over the past few decades, it’s still fairly guilty of overlooking the female consumer and the contributions of women in the industry. I hope this book goes some way toward shifting preconceptions of what a sneaker professional or sneakerhead 'looks like'".