Nike's Book 1 Sneakers Have No Business Looking This (Denim) Good
Devin Booker's signature Nike sneaker was already good. It's now the perfect "jeaker" (jeans + sneakers).
Following in several Nike models' footsteps, like the Jordan 1 Low and ACG Rufus slip-on, the Nike Book 1 slips into its own pair of denim jeans for its next drop. The crisp material, including its frayed edges, completely wraps the upper, with a lighter blue wash making up the Swoosh on the sidewall.
The latest shoe is another ode to the Booker's alma mater, the University of Kentucky. Like a previous player-exclusive pair, the denim spin celebrates the Wildcats' killer 1996 season, where the team went 34-2 (while wearing denim jerseys).
The Book 1's foam tongue even features the vintage '96 Wildcat logo. At the same time, the shoe's traditional cushioned soles get a vintage-style finish in off-white coloring, further taking us back to the team's golden era in the '90s.
A denim Book 1 is already the first, making it a gem in the Booker x Nike universe. The two minds then use the sneaker's more subtle details to make it even more distinctive.
For instance, there's an embroidered "1" on the heel, what feels like a first for the signature model. It also gets a unique barcode graphic on the insoles.
The latest Book 1, also called "Blue Blood," is free of its traditional pull tab on the heel. Although it's not the first Book 1 shoe to do this, it's still a bit of surprise considering the lifestyle-y shoes often come with the much-loved, practical feature.
For the Book 1 lovers who've dreamed of denim versions, your wish has finally come true. The "Blue Blood" sneakers are expected to release on April 10 at Nike.