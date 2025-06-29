In "Desert Camo," Nike's AF1-ish Basketball Shoe Is a Hidden Gem

Nike and Devin Booker finally did it. They made an invisible Book 1.

Well, the new Book 1 sneakers aren't actually invisible. Instead, they arrive in a nice desert camouflage look.

Dubbed "Desert Camo," the latest Book 1 sees pleasing beige camo prints cover a crispy canvas upper. So, not only does the sneaker look cool visually, but it's also texturally appealing.

Alongside the camo print, the shoe offers a textured Swoosh in a muted brown color and vintage-style cream-colored soles, which serve as perfect accents.

Booker's first signature Nike shoe is already quite interesting, as it doesn't look like a basketball shoe. It resembles more of a lifestyle shoe that you can shoot hoops in.

What's more, Nike dresses up the model in these stylish looks, designs that are almost too nice for the court, really. So far, the brand has dropped denim Book 1s, shiny grape-flavored pairs, and a furry "Haven" versions inspired by Booker's dog.

It is time to add the "Desert Camo" to the family.

Nike's Book 1, "Desert Camo," is expected to drop on July 11 on Nike's website for the model's usual retail price of $145.

