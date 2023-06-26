Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Sorry, SHEIN: That Influencer Trip Was Sus AF

in CultureWords By Alexandra Pauly

SHEIN is no stranger to backlash, but its latest move takes the controversy cake. The fast fashion behemoth, best known for its dubious labor practices and environmentally destructive production model, invited influencers to visit its Chinese facilities in what appears to be an attempt to reframe itself as an ethical company.

One influencer who took part in the trip, Dani Carbonari (better known as @danidmc on Instagram), has gone viral for a video documenting her visit to "the factory of the leading manufacturer of SHEIN," as well as the company's "innovation center." Carbonari, who describes herself as an "investigative journalist," says she was "excited and impressed to see the working conditions” at both facilities.

Carbonari also claims that she spoke to an employee at the SHEIN center's fabric-cutting department. "She was very surprised at all the rumors that have been spread in the U.S.," the influencer says, perhaps referencing a viral investigation by British outlet Channel 4 that found evidence of labor law violations at several SHEIN factories.

"My biggest takeaway from this trip is to be an independent thinker, get the facts, and see it with your own two eyes," Carbonari continues. "There's a narrative fed to us in the U.S. and I'm one that always likes to be open-minded and seek the truth, so I'm thankful for that about myself."

Carbonari's account of the trip resembles those shared by her fellow travel companions, including Aujené, Fernanda Stephany Campuzano, Kenya Freeman, Marina Saavedrawas, and Destene Sudduth, who claimed SHEIN workers get "a nap-time after lunch."

The entire group was swiftly criticized for glossing over the well-documented reality of SHEIN's inner workings: The company underpays its workers, rips off independent designers, and omits approximately 6.3 million tons of carbon dioxide a year, thanks to its staggering output — on average, it updates its website with 6,000 new items a day (according to The Fashion Law, fast fashion rival Zara releases 500 new items a week).

Netizens also questioned Carbonari's claim that she was not compensated to go on SHEIN's influencer trip.

"I was not paid for any trip or to say anything," she said in a now-deleted response to her critics. But in a TikTok video from May, Carbonari said she signed a deal with SHEIN after meeting with the company to discuss bringing information "from the brand to the consumer" and "debunking a lot of these rumors." She stated: "As a plus-size creator, I am 60 percent of the time underpaid, and they [SHEIN] have definitely not underpaid me."

Others are leveraging criticism at SHEIN itself, questioning whether the company showed influencers a staged facility. "This is so completely real guys. So real," one user commented on SHEIN's TikTok video documenting the trip.

Faux factory or not, it's important to note that SHEIN doesn't own its entire supply chain. While it might own the pristine-looking "innovation center" shown to influencers, the company largely relies on a network of third-party manufacturers throughout China.

To repurpose Carbonari's proclamation: Be an independent thinker and get the facts. Influencer videos that were probably paid for by SHEIN aren't exactly the most reliable source of information.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    YEEZY SEASON 9's Unhinged Moments, From "WHITE LIVES MATTER" to YZY Boots

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Jacquemus Welcomes You to "Le Chouchou"

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Lil Tjay's Night at the KidSuper Theater

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Somehow, Kanye Found Someone Worse to Be YEEZY CEO

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    COMME des GARÇONS Quietly Hops on the New Balance 610 Wave

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    So, MSCHF's Next Drop Is a Pyramid Scheme

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023