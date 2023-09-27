Sign up to never miss a drop
Finally, An Airbnb Fitting For Our Shrek Crocs!

Remember those Shrek Crocs from last month? Well, name me a more fitting location to rep them than inside the giant green ogre’s very own humble swampy abode that recently went live on Airbnb.

That’s right, the holiday rental site has listed an IRL recreation of Shrek’s Swamp on its website — and it’s just as great as we imagined. Seriously.

Located in the Scottish Highlands (of course!), the property features everything you’d expect from a Shrek swamp Airbnb: an earwax candle, a poorly constructed outhouse, and hand-painted ‘Beware Ogre’ signs.

According to the rental property's website, the swampy pad comes equipped with an “on-site concierge” (who we presume is Donkey) that will help guests with meals and the facilities which range from a toilet, sink, and shower.

“Shrek’s Swamp is a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre,” reads the accompanying description on Airbnb.

“I’m swamp-sitting while Shrek’s away this Halloween, and I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay. Oh, and never mind the “BEWARE” signs. They’re probably for decoration.”

Shrek’s Swamp Airbnb listing is up there as one of our recent favorites followed closely by Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse and Seth Rogen's pad which came with a free one-on-one pottery class.

Shrek’s swamp, though? Iconic. Finally we have somewhere to wear those damn Crocs, too.

