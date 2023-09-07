Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Donkey, Two Words: Shrek Crocs

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Shrek, everyone’s favorite antisocial Scottish ogre, isn’t particularly known for his dress sense — I mean he literally just wears a little leather waistcoat, a shit-stained sweater, and potato sacks for shoes  — yet he somehow has his own pair of custom Crocs. Who’d have thunk it?

Inspired by the big green fella himself, Crocs’ Classic Clog arrives in a Shrek green colorway and is equipped with Jibbitz that resembles Shrek’s nose and ears.

The shoe’s strap that can be worn forward to create a mule or behind the heel in a look often referred to as “Sports Mode,” is decorated in a furry brown fabric that replicates the Shrek’s aforementioned waistcoat.

While I am, of course, well aware that Shrek isn’t actually real, if he was and I had to hazard a guess as to what shoes he’d likely wear on the daily, it would undoubtedly be a pair of Crocs.

I can even picture him now, meandering around that sorry sodden swamp, ushering away unwanted guests before befriending an American donkey, all in his little green Crocs which are, of course, in sports mode.

1 / 2
Crocs

Shrek may not be known for his eclectic sense of style (he’s an ogre FGS), but he finally has his own signature Croc, which is more than most can boast.

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Open-Toe Footwear For Any Occasion
    • Selects
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Venezia FC 2023/24
    Venezia FC Has Saved Its Best Until Last
    • Style
  • Shrek Crocs
    Donkey, Two Words: Shrek Crocs
    • Sneakers
  • Models wear The North Face's denim GORE-TEX clothing capsule, comprising indigo-dyed jackets, pants, and accessories.
    The North Face Doesn't Need Supreme To Do Denim GORE-TEX
    • Style
  • Carlos Alcaraz wears a sleeveless T-shirt during a tennis match at the 2023 US Open
    The Undisputed Winner of the 2023 US Open: Sleeveless Shirts
    • Style
  • Swatch & Blancpain's Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms diving watch collaboration, designed in homage to the planet's five oceans
    Diving Into Swatch x Blancpain's Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms
    • Watches
  • BTS member Jungkook wears an all-black outfit and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro sneakers out in Los Angeles on September 6
    Even Off-Duty, BTS' Jungkook Looks Wildly Cool
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023