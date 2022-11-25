Slam Jam's Nike AF1s Are Proof It's Mastered Collaborations

This post was published on October 20, 2022, and updated on November 25, 2022

Brand: Slam Jam x Nike

Model: Air Force 1 Low SP

Release Date: December 10, 2022 (white) & January 14, 2023 (black)

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Slam Jam & Nike

Editor's Notes: Slam Jam's arsenal of collaboratively created footwear silhouettes is growing day by day. An impressive feat, by all means; the retailer has used its years of expertise to pull in some of the footwear industry's biggest names to create a series of shoes that exemplify its (UN)CORPORATE UNIFORMS ethos.

It's been a show-stopping ride; that, for now, shows no signs of slowing down. Beginning with a series of first for the brand, it was Vibram that kicked off proceedings. Putting its best foot forward first, this collaboration birthed a completely fresh silhouette in the form of a hybrid boot that quickly sold out.

Next in line came another first, this time courtesy of Dr. Martens, spotlighting the classic three-eye 1461 shoe. Each of these co-created efforts would pave the way for a returning partner – Nike.

Bringing the Swoosh back into its atmosphere following team-ups that have included the Dunk High in 2020, Slam Jam performs a stylistic masterclass on the Air Force 1 Low.

By all means, a timeless silhouette (similar to its previous collaborations this year), the Air Force 1 serves as the perfect canvas for Slam Jam's uniformed approach, providing a simplistic yet highly effective canvas for tinkering.

A two-piece offering, the sneaker arrives in its staple black and white palettes, updated to include a custom perforated toe box and a mesh mid-panel. Although the updates are subtle, they put this team-up level above your standard pair of AF1s.

