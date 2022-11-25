Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Slam Jam's Nike AF1s Are Proof It's Mastered Collaborations

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers

This post was published on October 20, 2022, and updated on November 25, 2022

Brand: Slam Jam x Nike

Model: Air Force 1 Low SP

Release Date: December 10, 2022 (white) & January 14, 2023 (black)

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Slam Jam & Nike

Editor's Notes: Slam Jam's arsenal of collaboratively created footwear silhouettes is growing day by day. An impressive feat, by all means; the retailer has used its years of expertise to pull in some of the footwear industry's biggest names to create a series of shoes that exemplify its (UN)CORPORATE UNIFORMS ethos.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's been a show-stopping ride; that, for now, shows no signs of slowing down. Beginning with a series of first for the brand, it was Vibram that kicked off proceedings. Putting its best foot forward first, this collaboration birthed a completely fresh silhouette in the form of a hybrid boot that quickly sold out.

Slam Jam
1 / 3

Next in line came another first, this time courtesy of Dr. Martens, spotlighting the classic three-eye 1461 shoe. Each of these co-created efforts would pave the way for a returning partner – Nike.

Bringing the Swoosh back into its atmosphere following team-ups that have included the Dunk High in 2020, Slam Jam performs a stylistic masterclass on the Air Force 1 Low.

Nike
1 / 4

By all means, a timeless silhouette (similar to its previous collaborations this year), the Air Force 1 serves as the perfect canvas for Slam Jam's uniformed approach, providing a simplistic yet highly effective canvas for tinkering.

A two-piece offering, the sneaker arrives in its staple black and white palettes, updated to include a custom perforated toe box and a mesh mid-panel. Although the updates are subtle, they put this team-up level above your standard pair of AF1s.

Slam Jam
1 / 3

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

