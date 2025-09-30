From Nike to Birkenstock, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees new chapters arrive for long-established collaborations — New Balance x Aminé and Nike x Patta — as well as the unexpected return of Nike's first-ever shoe.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

GANNI x New Balance 1906L

New Balance

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: By nature, any New Balance sneaker transformed into a formal-leaning loafer is an unconventional piece of footwear. However, the inventive minds at Danish fashion label Ganni have managed to amplify the weirdness of it all.

Glossy black leather, chunky silver charms, and yellow faux snakeskin all contribute to creating the loudest New Balance sneaker-loafer yet.

Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe

Nike

Release Date: Available now via Jacquemus' website, launching on October 6 via Nike.

Editor's Notes: Few modern sneakers, if any, have had an impact comparable with Nike’s Moon Shoe. This is the first-ever sneaker created by Nike, ground zero for what has become a sprawling sneaker empire.

Originally, this running shoe was only ever a prototype, created in highly limited numbers and raced in by a handful of athletes. Now, for the first time ever, the Nike Moon Shoe is going to market, and with only a few minor updates from French fashion house Jacquemus.

Dime x Merrell 1TRL Cham Redux SE

Dime

Release Date: Available now via Dime's website, releasing at select Merrell 1TRL retailers on October 2.

Editor's Notes: A great sunset is objectively beautiful. That gradient of soft oranges, purples, and reds illuminating the sky as the sun goes down never fails to attract the attention of onlookers. So, no surprise that the same blend of colors could also beautify a function-first trail shoe from Merrell.

Birkenstock 1774 by Thibo Denis

BSTN

Release Date: October 2

Editor's Notes: Thibo Denis has been working behind the scenes for years, creating some of Dior’s most hyped sneakers and helping shape Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton footwear dreams. Now, he’s got his own name stamped on a signature shoe designed together with Birkenstock’s high-end 1774 line.

“I tried to put everything that I love and have been developing as an aesthetic signature, [including] hiking and climbing elements, into the shoe," the designer recently told Highsnobiety.

Nike x Patta Air Max Dn8

Nike

Release Date: October 1

Editor's Notes: They strike again. Patta, the Dutch royal family of fashion, has played a role in numerous highly regarded Nike Air Max collaborations. The 21-year-old label will be hoping to have struck gold again here.

The Air Max Dn8 is a new canvas for Patta to experiment with, an air bubble-tastic sneaker first introduced earlier this year, and each pair arrives with its own carabiner.

Timberland x Telfar Slip On Loafer

Telfar

Release Date: October 3

Editor's Notes: Telfar has expanded the spectrum of Timberland work boot with its latest 3-piece collaboration. On one end of the spectrum, you have its towering Timbs that reach above the wearer’s knees, and, representing the other extreme, there are these slip-on shoes.

By cutting the top off Timberland’s most famous shoe, Telfar claims to have made a loafer. However, this looks less like a leather formal shoe and more like, well, a Timberland boot with its top chopped off.

Aminé x New Balance ABZORB 2000 Biblioteca

StockX

Release Date: Available Now

Editor's Notes: Clearly, American musician Aminé is a big fan of a specific grassy green hue. So much so that he covered the entirety of his latest New Balance collaboration in the striking color.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.