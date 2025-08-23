Leave It to Patta To Make Nike’s High-Tech Air Max Even Cooler

Next up for the Nike Air Max DN8? A Patta treatment.

The Amsterdam brand, a longtime Nike collaborator, has taken the advanced Air Max sneaker for a spin, resulting in one of the coolest versions yet.

Patta's pairs, in particular, feature glossed-up overlays and breathable mesh underlays, wrapped in a techy black and grey color scheme.

And those eight chambers of Dynamic Air in the soles? Patta has dripped them out in gold, making them even harder to ignore.

Another great thing about Patta's Air Max DN8 sneaker is the bonus gift. The shoes come with their own carabiner attached to the shoelaces.

The Air Max DN8, the sequel model to the DN, has seen some lovely designs over the course of its debut, including wild snakeskin prints and camouflage looks.

It's even starting to build a solid portfolio of collabs, having enjoyed spins from Better Gift Shop and Cav Empt so far. Add Patta to the list, too.

The Patta x Nike Air Max DN8 sneaker is expected to drop sometime in September on Nike and Patta's websites.

Patta has already taken on Nike's oldest Air Max sneaker (several times). Now, the label is joining Nike in the future with its latest and most high-tech model to date.

