From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy.

Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we're here to help.

This week’s selection is about as balanced as we’ve seen so far, featuring collaborations, classic sportswear brands, and some seriously futuristic sneakers.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Nike Air Max Plus Swarovski

Nike

Release Date: December 5

Editor's Notes: There's one simple way to make Nike's Air Max Plus sneaker more luxurious: cover it in Swarovski crystals. And that's exactly what Nike has done here, replicating the look of the sneaker's OG sunset colorway.

New Balance 1906L Black

Highsnobiety

Release Date: December 4

Editor's Notes: Yes, there's another New Balance loafer releasing. And this time, the formal hybrid sneaker ditches its classic silver build in favor of a simpler, all-black look.

UGG x Palace Tasman Low

Palace

Release Date: December 6

Editor's Notes: December has begun and Palace is starting the coldest month of the year by releasing the coziest of shoes: UGGs.

ROA x Our Legacy Work Shop Andreas

Our Legacy

Release Date: Out Now

Editor's Notes: Made in Italy, crafted from Swedish Vacchetta leather sourced from residual tannery offcuts, and refined using a traditional vegetable tanning process — ROA and Our Legacy Workshop are back with another premium hiking boot.

Jordan x Who Decides War Flight Court

BSTN

Release Date: December 7

Editor's Notes: Nike's Jordan Flight Court model has arrived, debuting through this collaboration with luxury streetwear brand Who Decides War. Made to look worn-in, similar to Who Decides War's signature denim, the sneaker has hits of distressing with spots of jaggedy tonal embroidery

Salomon x atmos XT-6 GTX

Atmos

Release Date: December 7

Editor's Notes: It might not look like it but this Salomon XT-6 sneaker, created with the Japanese retailer atmos, is actually camouflage. Well, kinda: the gray, GORE-TEX sneaker is designed to blend into Tokyo's cityscape.

