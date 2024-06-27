Stefon Diggs Is Reviving an Unreleased Retro ASICS Banger

ASICS' Gel-Nimbus 10.1 sneaker is yet to be released but Stefon Diggs has already emerged as the new ASICS model’s biggest advocate.

First, the stylish American football player and brand founder modeled in the editorial that introduced the new sneaker model. Now, Stefon Diggs has announced he has his own exclusive collaboration that remixes the Gel-Nimbus 10.1 shoe.

A combination of the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 10, a little-known running model released in 2008, with the sole unit of the ASICS Gel-Kayano 14, Diggs' updates on the sneaker are family-oriented.

On the tongue of this new sneaker, the word “family”, hearts, and figures holding hands are added as embellishments, alongside translucent pink detailing.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Stefon Diggs continues the wholesome theme onto the heel where a friendship bracelet is attached (this is the second time in as many weeks that we’ve seen jewelry added to the back of a sneaker, could it be the beginning of a trend?).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

“This moment for me is truly special, I have to give a huge shoutout to @asics for allowing me to truly express myself with my first signature shoe,” Stefon Diggs wrote on Instagram. “This just feels right on many levels, designing my own shoe was truly gratifying. I really leaned in on family and my brothers being my biggest motivators growing up.”

There’s no word yet on when this Stefon Diggs collaboration will be released (if it ever does hit shop floors), however, the first batch of ASICS Gel-Nimbus 10.1 sneakers are expected to be released next month.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This is not the only pair of collaborative Gel Nimbus 10.1 sneakers we are waiting on.

At Paris Fashion Week, ASICS unveiled a host of new sneakers including a collaboration with 8on8 where the Shanghai-based brand integrated bows into the laces. Although, early reports suggest that these are, unfortunately, not going to see a wider release.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Plus, at a launch event for the latest ASICS x Doublet collaboration, 20 pairs of custom GEL-NIMBUS 10.1 sneakers were blanketed in cow leather and sprayed by flocky processing.

These early, big-name collaborations suggest ASICS is confident that its newly upgraded running shoe looks great and it’s putting considerable effort into spreading the word.