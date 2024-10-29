From Nike to PUMA, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what you can actually buy on the open market, right now.

This week’s selection is about as balanced as we’ve seen so far, featuring collaborations, classic sportswear brands, and some seriously futuristic sneakers.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Nike Shox R4 Premium

Nike Shox R4 Premium £134 Buy at Nike

Release date: November 4

Editor's Notes: As you might have noticed from the number of cutting-edge brands hailing from Korea and the amount of international labels setting up shop there, Korea's fashion scene is thriving at the moment. And this Nike Shox sneaker is proof of its inhabitant's great taste.

The shoe's elevated fabrics and subtle hits of color were picked by way of a vote cast to Korean consumers. And, it must be said, they did a great job.

New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Niobium C_3 Boots Black

New Balance Niobium C3 Boots €250 Buy at Slam Jam

Release date: Out now

Editor's Notes: It almost goes without saying, however, these aren't your typical New Balance sneakers.

Designed by the brand's experimental Tokyo Design Studio, this is a utilitarian winter boot. Crafted from waterproof eVent® fabric, a PRIMALOFT ® insulated inner boot, and Vibram ® outsole, the Niobium C_3 will make wet, cold feet a thing of the past.

PUMA x Skepta Forever Mid

PUMA x Skepta Forever Mid Sneaker $225 Buy at END.

Release date: November 2

Editor's Notes: Part of British rap royalty, Skepta is launching his second collaborative model with PUMA. Based on his debut Skope sneaker, this model presents a more rugged, bulky development.

Nike Air Max SNDR GORE-TEX

Nike Air Max SNDR GORE-TEX £134 Buy at Nike

Release Date: November 2

Editor's Notes: Nike's zip-up Air Max SNDR model has made an impressive return to shop shelves this year, after being on hiatus away from the public eye. From simple all-black colorways to the more colorful renditions, the shoe is yet to disappoint.

However, a full GORE-TEX, waterproof build does make this Air Max SNDR a cut above the rest.

Salomon XT-4 OG Needlepoint

Release date: Out now

Editor's Notes: A break from the limited-edition releases and collaborations that populate the rest of this list, the Salomon XT-4 OG Needlepoint is a general-release shoe quietly made available to shop as part of Salomon's seasonal collection. However, it deserves to be singled out and appreciated.

Contrasting its techy build, the shoe features "an embroidered tableau of alpine flora," according to Salomon. Which, in layman's terms, translates to a kitsch floral pattern — the type made popular in the ‘80s and now mostly found in the living rooms of elderly relatives.

Nike x Awake NY Air Ship PE

Nike Jordan x Awake NY Air Ship PE $350 Buy at StockX

Release date: November 2

Editor's Notes: If you're getting a sense of Déjà vu by looking at the latest Awake NY x Nike collaboration, then that's because they've already released it before. However, this time around, their sneakers and their accompanying apparel come in a blue "Game Royal rendition".

