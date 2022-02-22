SNS Certainly Knows How to Handle a New Balance 991

Brand: Sneakersnstuff x New Balance

Model: 991

Release Date: February 26

Price: $259

Buy: Online at SNS

Editor's Notes: Since its founding in 1999, in the back street of Södermalm, Stockholm, Sneakersnstuff (SNS) has grown to become a center point of global sneaker culture.

As well as its efforts in the footwear industry, it's gone on to become a key name in streetwear through its in-house collections and carefully curated retail experience over the years.

During its formative years, New Balance's sneakers played a crucial role in building SNS' global reputation, providing the opportunity for co-founders Erik and Peter to put their stamp on the scene in a big way.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It all started in 2005 when the duo paid a visit to the famous NB factory in Flimby, United Kingdom. As their time on the visit drew to a close, Erk and Peter were allotted 10 minutes to design their inaugural New Balance 577 collaboration; each colorway was released in 96 pairs and sold out in seconds.

The "Round One" pack served as a pivotal moment for SNS, a moment that is honored and celebrated with their first collaborative New Balances of 2022.

To relive this moment 17 years later, the Sneakersnstuff team has revived these two iconic colorways, this time around ditching the 577 in place of the globally-adored 991.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Each pair is a testament to the 40 years of high-quality craftsmanship that has called the Flimby factory home, dressed in premium leather and pigskin suede.

Just like the original pairs, Erik's matches yellow, blue, and white, while Peter's is a marriage of dark navy, white, and grey.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.