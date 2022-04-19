Gramicci & Snow Peak's Collaborative Pop-Up Is Worth the Hike

Summer isn't even upon us yet but the prize for best seasonal collab may have just been snatched by Gramicci and Snow Peak, who launched a Spring/Summer 2022 pop-up at 180theStore, Tribeca's most sumptuous retailer — trust me, it's worth the hike down from Soho.

Frankly, it's surprising that it took so long for Snow Peak and Gramicci to come together: both are operated by Japanese parent companies and both share a similar stylish approach to outdoor gear.

Hell, both brands have been around for decades before gorpcore actually became a thing, so what took them so long?!

180theStore 1 / 10

Note that though this pop-up is collaborative, the gear ain't. No Snow Peak x Gramicci stuff here... for now.

We're still talking about an entire wardrobe of trek gear and a garage-full of Snow Peak's camping equipment, though, including all kinds of packable utility items and furniture.

Snow Peak 1 / 21

Blankets, tables, mugs, hokubi lanterns, takibi bonfire sets, canteens, sake cups, coolers, and tents are all here.

That's not even touching on the vast selection of Gramicci apparel and accessories, which include pigment-dyed T-shirts, hardy workwear layers, quietly excellent ripstop bags, and plenty of revamped climbing pants.

gramicci 1 / 41

After all, no one does better daily driver climbing pants than Gramicci.

This season, revel in the packable shorts (complete with cargo pockets), baker pants, double-knee slacks, and some statement styles fitted with high-contrast "patchwork" and paisley print that'll really help you stand out at the bouldering gym.

gramicci 1 / 29

Gramicci is really firing on all cylinders this season — shout out to the White Mountaineering sarrouel pants — and Snow Peak never doesn't come correct (so much so that I had to include it as a double negative) so hard to deny that Summer 2022 is starting off especially strong with all this stuff.

Peruse all of the Gramicci & Snow Peak goods IRL at 180theStore's beautifully curated space until April 26 and shop via Gramicci and Snow Peak's sites and stores.