In Solange's Insanely Cool Style We Trust

The womenswear Fall/Winter 2024 presentations are underway, and no one's putting on a show quite like Solange Knowles. The musician isn't showing a fashion collection this season. I'm sure it would be a great offering if she did.

Simply, Solange is blessing fashion week with her effortless style. Her all-around chill presence, too. Both are infectious.

Solange is out in the Milan streets, attending presentations for Gucci, Ferragamo, and Versace. She supported her son, Julez, who hit the runway at Versace. Previously at New York Fashion Week, Julez walked for Luar, bringing Solange, Beyoncé, and Tina Knowles out to Brooklyn for his runway debut.

Solange left no crumbs at each show she attended, including Milan's presentations, executing seriously good looks as only she could.

Let's take her Gucci 'fit, for instance. At the Italian house's event, Solange showed up in a black windbreaker, baggy blue jeans, and black point-toe heels. Sounds like a simple 'fit, right? But Solange made it look cool, of course.

The jacket hung slightly off Solange's shoulders while also tucked into her roomy jeans, helping show off her supple black leather Gucci "GG" belt wrapping her waist. She carried a sleek Gucci Jackie handbag in her hand while the brand's sunglasses shielded her eyes.

Solange's look finished off with a nice silver chunky chain worn around her neck. Her braids were tucked behind her with the hairstyle's curly ends dancing across the back of her jacket. As all this stylishness happened, Solange gracefully exited Gucci's show, flashing her signature smile to the crowd.

It was almost like Solange knew she looked good. And she did.

Whether it be art, music, or style, Solange shows up in spaces like no one else does, resulting in projects or ensembles that are all very, well, Solange. As Tyler, the Creator, says in a recent interview about Solo, "she's just her."

Solange's style has always been one to keep a close eye on. Even during her True or even Sol-Angel & the Hadley St. Dreams days, she caught attention in bright-colored gowns and mismatch-printed suits alongside her refreshing sound.

Today, Solange remains in her own lane. As far as Solange's tastes these days, quieter colors pair well with bubbling designers — Grace Wales Bonner, Maximilian Davis, and Raul Lopez of Luar — resulting in stylishly impactful looks.

Just before her Millan Fashion Week tour, Solange served up looks in a magazine spread in Prada, Bottega Veneta, and The Row, a few of which are her other go-to brands.

Solange is out and about once every blue moon these days, it seems. But when she does appear, we're usually blessed with something good by the musician like an original composition for the New York City Ballet, glassware that sells out in seconds, or a star moment in a Louis Vuitton campaign. A good Solo 'fit typically comes out of it, too.

To simply put it, Solange is just cool as heck. I mean, who else can do girls' night at the symphony with City Girls' JT? Or reunite hip hop's crunk princesses Diamond and Princess for a Met Gala afterparty? All the while looking great in a Wales Bonner suit or Ferragamo dress?

Only Solange. I guess that's why call her "Solo."