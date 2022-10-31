Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
SOUTH2 WEST8 Declares It Reebok Zig Kinetica II Season

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Brand: SOUTH2 WEST8 x Reebok

Model: Zig Kinetica II Edge

Release Date: November 5 (global release November 18)

Price: $170

Buy: Online at SOUTH2 WEST8 (Japan) and Reebok (global release)

Editor's Notes: Since launching in 2010, Reebok's Zig technology has remained one of the brand's most favored. Spanning several silhouettes, the introduction of the tech was just as much of an aesthetic statement as it was performance. Naturally, it has evolved, birthing the Zig Kinetica and additional associated styles within the franchise.

Striking in appearance with plenty to back it up beneath the hood, the Zig Kinetica II Edge has been making waves since making its way back into the spotlight towards the tail-end of 2021. It enjoyed a great resurgence, upgraded with boosted fabrications like GORE-TEX, in line with trail trends.

Since then, it's become somewhat of a favorite amongst Reebok's collaborators, particularly ASAP Nast's NST2, which has recently put a second iteration forward.

Next in line to tap into the sneaker's unmistakable construction is the Japanese brand SOUTH2 WEST8.

A brand desired for its focus on technical functionality, SOUTH2 WEST8's take on the Zig Kinetica II Edge features a textile camouflage upper paired with deep green suede overlays, a nubbed rubber toe cap, green laces, and a green heel-loop, resulting in a militaristic finish.

