Spider-Man is Lacing Up Another Pair of Air Jordan 1s

Spider-Man is back! Almost, anyway. Believe it or not, it's already been a year since Spider-Man: No Way Home brought three generations of Spider-Men back to our screens for a historic moment in cinema.

Heralded as one of the world's most popular superheroes (alongside Batman and Superman), we don't often go more than a year without some sort of webhead media.

Between Sony's flagship PlayStation game franchise, Marvel's Cinematic Universe, an upcoming Netflix animated series, and Sony's animated movies, there's plenty to keep fans busy.

Following the enormous success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was a hugely successful movie blending a revolutionary animation technique with hip-hop and streetwear culture through its soundtrack and in-universe clothing, a sequel will soon be upon us.

Dubbed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel expands on the multiversal shenanigans of the first, and with that comes a second pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 High OGs.

When the first movie reached cinemas, fans were quick to spot the titular Myles Morales sporting a pair of AJ1s. The pair came to life through an official Nike collaboration, which proved to be extremely popular.

For the sequel, a second pair is on the way. When the rumor mill first kicked into gear, a mock-up by @zSneakerheadz looked to the titular character's in-universe costume dressed the palette, resulting in a web-dressed red-on-black look.

Since, we've received our first in-hand look at what the final release pairs will look like when they come to market. Playing on the design of the first film's sneaker release, which was dubbed "Origin Story," the as-of-yet-unnamed sequel pair features a multi-panel, multi-textured palette inspired by the multiversal glitching featured in the story.

Expected to release in May next year, the upcoming style looks to feature a scuffed heel, a dot-patterned ankle that mimics the patented animation style created by Sony. Colorwise, you'll find a blend of red, pink, white, black, and a subtle touch of yellow and blue.