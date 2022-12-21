Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Spider-Man is Lacing Up Another Pair of Air Jordan 1s

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
@zsneakerheadz
1 / 2

Spider-Man is back! Almost, anyway. Believe it or not, it's already been a year since Spider-Man: No Way Home brought three generations of Spider-Men back to our screens for a historic moment in cinema.

Heralded as one of the world's most popular superheroes (alongside Batman and Superman), we don't often go more than a year without some sort of webhead media.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Between Sony's flagship PlayStation game franchise, Marvel's Cinematic Universe, an upcoming Netflix animated series, and Sony's animated movies, there's plenty to keep fans busy.

Following the enormous success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was a hugely successful movie blending a revolutionary animation technique with hip-hop and streetwear culture through its soundtrack and in-universe clothing, a sequel will soon be upon us.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Dubbed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel expands on the multiversal shenanigans of the first, and with that comes a second pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 High OGs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

When the first movie reached cinemas, fans were quick to spot the titular Myles Morales sporting a pair of AJ1s. The pair came to life through an official Nike collaboration, which proved to be extremely popular.

For the sequel, a second pair is on the way. When the rumor mill first kicked into gear, a mock-up by @zSneakerheadz looked to the titular character's in-universe costume dressed the palette, resulting in a web-dressed red-on-black look.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Since, we've received our first in-hand look at what the final release pairs will look like when they come to market. Playing on the design of the first film's sneaker release, which was dubbed "Origin Story," the as-of-yet-unnamed sequel pair features a multi-panel, multi-textured palette inspired by the multiversal glitching featured in the story.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Expected to release in May next year, the upcoming style looks to feature a scuffed heel, a dot-patterned ankle that mimics the patented animation style created by Sony. Colorwise, you'll find a blend of red, pink, white, black, and a subtle touch of yellow and blue.

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
New Era x Highsnobiety59Fifty
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Abc.Zip-Up French Terry Hoodie Anthracite
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
ASICSFN3-S Gel Kayano 28 Anthracite/ Antique Gold
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Seven Years Later, Union LA's Incredible Jordan Sneakers Burst Back
  • Union LA's Brilliant Hybrid Jordan Sneakers Are Pure Art
  • These Patchworked Jordans Were the Biggest (& Best) Sneakers of the Year. Now, They're Back
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now