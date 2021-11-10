Spider-Man Just Can't Get Enough of Nike Air Jordan 1s

The arrival of the new Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX trailer unlocked many new secrets and put several fan theories to rest, but most importantly, it reminded us that the webhead loves the Nike Air Jordan 1.

Spoiler alert

if you're one of the 70 million people yet to view the first trailer for Marvel's upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home – this movie is going to be wild.

The hype for the third movie in the Marvel-Sony Spider-Verse has been snowballing for months, all leading up to Spider-Man: No Way Home's premiere on December 17.

We can thank Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina's self-revealed castings for some of the buzz and the jaw-dropping reveal that villains from the Sam Rami Spider-Man trilogy will be returning to the big screen didn't hurt either.

While fan theories, speculation, and debate surrounding whether or not this will be a true live-action take on 2018's Into The Spider-Verse dominate Youtube and Reddit forums, the new IMAX trailer has revealed the best secret yet: Peter Parker rocks Jordans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Thanks to the increased aspect ratio, super-sleuths combing through the trailer for new plot details caught a glimpse at what sneakers Tom Holland's titular character will be wearing as he tackles the multiverse head-on. Alongside a pair of Vans Old Skools in their classic blue-navy color-blocking, Spidey can be seen in a pair of Air Jordan 1 High "Hyper Crimson."

This isn't the first time the fan-favorite hero has rocked the silhouette. Parker's protege Miles Morales wore the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” throughout Into The Spider-Verse, culminating in Nike's release of the special edition AJ1 "Origin Story."

With Miles and the wider Spider-Verse cast set to return in 2022, it seems entirely possible that the AJ1 will make another animated appearance, possibly alongside another physical release. We can only hope.

Nike

Seemingly, the AJ1 is the footwear of choice for heroic (or just generally dangerous) acts, as Assane Diop wore several colorways throughout Netflix's Lupin.

The wait to see Tom Holland swinging around in a pair of Js is almost over, with the release date for Spider-Man: No Way Home just over a month away. For a movie plagued by rumors, leaks, and some really unorthodox marketing on Sony's behalf, the hype is huge, and thanks to the release of the long-awaited poster, has just gotten even bigger. You can catch the poster below, which further teases the return of Doc Ock and Green Goblin.