The Results Are In – Sporty & Rich Gets Three Stripes

The results are in! Emily Oberg's Sporty & Rich has received its sports certification – Three Stripes from adidas.

It's hard to believe that Sporty & Rich is nearing its 10th year. Founded in 2014, its first decade is only around the corner, and what a decade it's been. From humble beginnings setting the tone as an online moodboard of sorts before finding its feet as a fully-fledged streetwear brand that's closing in on household name status.

Under the creative guidance of Oberg, its presence has long escaped its LA home to reach all corners of the earth; and, with that, settled into several fashion retail destinations that have given the brand weight – or legs, because, you know, sporty.

With the wind in its sails, Sporty & Rich, in its pursuit of wellness, has officially earnt its sporting stripes courtesy of a head-to-toe collaboration with adidas.

Nothing quite says getting your foot in the door to the wide world of sport like a co-sign from one of sport's biggest, most historic powerhouses, and Emily Oberg certainly recognizes its worth.

Speaking exclusively with Highsnobiety, she shared: "Partnering with one of the most iconic brands of all time is still something that feels surreal to me. This is a pinnacle moment for us as a brand and I’m so proud to have the Sporty & Rich name alongside adidas – who have always been at the forefront of sneaker and sportswear culture.

Working with them has been an absolute honor, and the creative freedom that we were given allowed us to create something that we truly believe in and want to wear."

The collection, which spans apparel and footwear, sees the iconic Firebird tracksuit given a co-branded, half-zip treatment in two classic colorways of white on green and burgundy on white.

Its sneaker offering is complete with three of adidas' most iconic styles, with the Campus 80s, Stan Smith, and Samba OG, all decked out in palettes to match the apparel selection.

Mark your calendars – Sporty & Rich x adidas is picking up pace, arriving online via adidas CONFIRMED & the S&R site on November 22.