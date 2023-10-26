Sign up to never miss a drop
Without Further A-D’Oh, a New Simpsons x adidas Collection

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

The Simpsons and adidas, back for more already? Indeed. Fresh off a pack inspired by Itchy, Scratchy, and Poochie, the duo is prepping yet another delivery of sneakers honoring the iconic animated show.

First up in the latest pack, The Simpsons and adidas present a pattern-filled adiFOM Superstar. The relatively new adidas shoe sees its foam mold decked out entirely in a cloud pattern, nodding to the series' unforgettable title sequence. Did you hear the soft "Simpsonsss" go off in your head, too?

The adiFOM Superstar is bold as is — lace-free, adiFOM build, extended iconic shell toe, huge Three-Stripes for the finish — and throwing in the allover Simpsons-approved pattern just took it to another level.

Next, we have a Simpsons x adidas NMD G1 "Homer Simpson," yet another sneaker inspired by the one and only, well, Homer Simpson.

The NMD G1 receives a yellow Primeknit upper topped with light brown fuzzy Three-Stripes and blue hints, echoing the character's classic appearance. At the same time, fans may notice his famous "D'oh" catchphrase on the shoe's tongue.

And if that ain't Homer enough for you, the character himself makes a cameo on the shoe, sneaking up near some branding (as he does best, especially in bushes).

For the finale, The Simpsons x adidas' offering rounds off with a good ole Forum Low, rendered in a vibrant colorway complete with plush textures playing on the Simpsons family's living room set-up, down to the crooked boat painting and family dog embroidery.

Smooth pink and turquoise moments draw cues from the walls and flooring, while hairy adidas branding and bronze corduroy feels play on the room's rug and lampshade, respectively.

For The Simpsons' fanatics wondering, the latest Simpsons x adidas collection — including the adiFOM Superstar, NMD G1, and Forum Low — is expected to release in November. No hard release date yet, but we're right around the corner from the second to last month of the year. So, expect more details soon.

The Simpsons x adidas aren't exactly hyped shoes, and that's okay. Insane demand doesn't mean the shoes aren't good. Actually, the partnership's collabs are pretty nice and creative. Evidence? Let's recall the fleece ode to Marge Simpsons' towering hairdo and Krusty Burger runners.

Must I also remind you of those Stan Smiths literally dripping with the show's classic donut toppings? I'd still kill to know how the animated treat tastes.

Throwing the latest into the mix, and well, you got yet another set of adidas kicks spun to Simpsons-worthy perfection, folks.

