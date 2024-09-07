Steph Curry Is On His Best-Dressed Behavior

Stephen Curry stepped out in New York City in style while enjoying a little time off between the Paris Games and training camp for the upcoming basketball season. Like his Olympic status, Curry's latest 'fit was worthy of its own gold medal.

Dressed by stylist Jason Bolden, the style mastermind behind Michael B. Jordan and Nicole Kidman's recent looks, the NBA star was dripping from top to bottom in Bottega Veneta.

Curry and Bolden kept things incredibly clean with Bottega's label-less pieces, including a green cotton twill jacket layered over a white cotton rib tank top. Curry also wore light-wash baggy jeans, assumably crafted from the brand's trippy leather.

Getty Images / The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

For footwear, Curry slipped into a pair of Bottega Veneta Haddock lace-up ankle boots, furthering the outfit's effortless feel. With a chunky black rubber sole, the Bottega shoes also add to the fit's oversized boxy vibe.

Curry's Bottega ensemble is but another addition to his growing list of A+ looks. Since he joined forces with Bolden last year, the Golden State point guard has been turning out some surprisingly stylish ensembles, cementing himself as a style star to watch.

The key to Curry's success in the style department is ease and understated pieces. Even when he goes for more bold patterns, he keeps the colors muted. And vice versa, when he gravitates to more colorful outfits, he tends to keep it calm with solids.

With the NBA season creeping up, we'll be keeping a close eye on the Chef Curry's 'fits, especially if he's sticking with his stylist Bolden.